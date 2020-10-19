Introducing Dook: The World's First Relationship App Connecting Individuals for Free and Paid Missions All Over The World

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Disturb, Inc. has launched Dook (do and look), a mobile application that allows anyone ("dooky") to have a virtual presence anywhere in the world with the help of the Dook community of private "dookers" ready to accept missions close to where they are, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The missions offered on Dook are very simple and accessible to all users. When a dooky wants to view a place that is far away from their residence or have someone be at that location on their behalf, they enter the exact location on the map along with the time and date they want to see the live video. Immediately, geolocated dookers who are around the place that the dooky wants to see or be, receive a notification. The dookys select the dookers among the ones who offered to represent them and visit the site on the specified day and time—all this through the application. The dooky is simultaneously in visual contact with the dooker who will film, take photos, and carry out the operation that the dooker wishes.

The mission can be for example ensuring that the items the dooky wants to buy matches all the information received as well as its smooth operation while viewing it live. It could be to view an apartment to rent or buy in a place. Or a Journalists who may need a local presence on the ground somewhere in the world or someone who just wants to watch a beautiful sunset can also use Dook. Once the mission is completed and validated, the dooker receives a mission bonus set by the dooky directly in their account unless they have accepted a free mission.

"The pandemic has forced us to travel much less. Our application will help alleviate the issues around not being able to be there by yourself. The future is clearly to keep those traveling only for what is needed—fun. Potential use cases for Dook are limitless since smartphones simplify having a virtual presence anytime, anywhere in the world. Dook is for everyone," said Mohammed Ali Zarrougui, Co-Founder of Disturb, Inc.

Dook is available on the App Store and Google Play . More information about Dook is available at https://www.dook-app.com

About Disturb, Inc.

Disturb, Inc. is a recently launched startup owned by Mohammed Ali Zarrougui and Johar Fiala, two entrepreneurs from Marseille, France with a dream to connect people and contribute to the circular economy. Dook is their first mobile app.

