Introducing Dr.Organic®

Today, more than 40% of women say that "made with organic or natural ingredients" is one of their top three reasons for choosing new skincare products, making Dr.Organic a must-have for skincare enthusiasts this fall. §

"Clean beauty^ means the world to us, and more importantly, consumers are looking for organic, naturally-sourced options. That's why we knew we had to bring this premium UK brand stateside," says Rimma Fehling, VP of Incubator and New Ventures at The Nature's Bounty Co. "Until now, it was difficult to find a collection that is organic while also being affordable and effective – Dr.Organic fills this important gap in the beauty space."

Dr.Organic includes four key ingredient ranges – Aloe Vera, Rose, Snail Gel, and Tea Tree. Each collection targets a different skin area, from fine lines and oil control to dryness. Additionally, Aloe Vera provides deep nourishing and hydrating benefits to the skin. Collection details include:

Aloe Vera: Harvested from Mexico, organic Aloe Vera is a naturally hydrating ingredient renowned for cooling, calming and soothing dry, irritated and sun-exposed skin.

Rose: This heavenly scented essence restores and hydrates all skin types. Extracted from organic roses, Rose Otto is one of the highest quality rose oils in the world. Renowned for its beautiful floral fragrance and naturally soothing properties.

Snail Gel: Rich in collagen, elastin and glycolic acid, snail mucin naturally hydrates and rejuvenates aging skin. Snail farmers discovered the healthy aging properties of snail mucin when they realized how soft their hands felt after a day's work. Dr.Organic gel is humanely sourced from snails living in natural habitats in France.

Tea Tree: Known for its purifying properties, Tea Tree oil is ideal for balancing out oily and combination skin. Hailing from Australia, organic Tea Tree Oil is a stimulating essential oil trusted by the Aborigines for centuries.

The full 20-piece collection includes:

§ Source: Kantar Consulting 2018 USM Beauty Concerns for Females Data

^Clean defined as all products free from parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), artificial colors, phthalates, petroleum, glycols, cocamide diethanoalamine (DEA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), isothiazolinones, mineral and silicones

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Dr.Organic®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

