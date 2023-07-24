Introducing Edgetensor 2.0: The Next Generation Fleet Management Software

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of Edgetensor 2.0, the cutting-edge fleet management software designed to revolutionize how companies manage their fleets. This latest release comes packed with powerful features and advancements that will empower fleet managers to optimize their operations like never before.

Edgetensor 2.0 represents a significant leap forward in fleet management technology. With a deep commitment to understanding our customers' needs, we have built a solution that provides actionable insights and tools to tackle real-world challenges faced by fleet managers.

What's New in Edgetensor 2.0

Actionable AI Insights: Unleash the power of artificial intelligence to boost operational efficiency. The upgraded dashboard offers key insights through features like the Liability Risk Scorecard, Device Health Status, Video Camera Data Validation, Accident Avoidance, Compound Alerts, and Recommended Coaching. Now, fleet managers can make data-driven decisions with ease. Enhanced Data Efficacy: We've fine-tuned our system to filter out false alarms and deliver more accurate data, saving time and resources for fleet managers. Driver and Road Event Tagging: Introducing additional tags to events, which allows our AI models to provide actionable insights for both driver and road-facing events. Stay on top of safety and performance metrics in real-time. Complete View of Business KPIs: Edgetensor 2.0 offers a comprehensive, single-pane-of-glass view of essential business Key Performance Indicators, ensuring fleet managers focus on the most critical aspects of their operations. Predictive Analytics: Access historical data comparisons and future operational metric analysis for proactive decision-making, enabling fleet managers to stay one step ahead. Seamless Integration: Our software is designed to play well with existing applications, featuring APIs, Docker containers, iFrame, and SSO capabilities for a hassle-free experience.

At Edgetensor, we prioritize our customers' privacy and security above all else. Our commitment is unwavering, and to safeguard sensitive information, Edgetensor 2.0 boasts face blurring and license plate blurring features, providing utmost peace of mind.

Rajesh Narasimha, CEO, Edgetensor says, "We are thrilled beyond measure to witness the momentous launch of Edgetensor AI Cloud Platform, and the overwhelming interest it has garnered through our Early Adopters Program. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for their unwavering trust and faith in our mission to revolutionize fleet management. Your enthusiasm and support have been the driving force behind this incredible journey.

"We stand committed to delivering unparalleled business outcomes, empowering you with actionable insights and seamless operations. Together, we are embracing better times ahead, as we collectively embark on this transformative path towards optimized fleet management and a prosperous future."

"As an advisor to this remarkable company, I have had the privilege of witnessing an amazing journey of transformation. From its origins as a technically focused solution to becoming a business-led enterprise, the evolution of this company has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"The company's unwavering dedication to innovation and customer-centricity has been evident. Embracing the vision of becoming a business-led entity, they have diligently worked to bridge the gap between technology and tangible business outcomes. With this new direction, I am confident that they will continue to shape the industry and deliver exceptional value to their customers, " - Dr. Pallab Chaterjee, chairman of the board at 3Lines Venture Capital.

About Edgetensor

Edgetensor is a leading provider of innovative, one-stop AI-based fleet management solutions, and offers a state-of-the-art on-device AI SDK and a comprehensive cloud-based fleet management dashboard. With cutting-edge technology, Edgetensor empowers fleet managers to optimize their operations, enhance safety, and boost efficiency. Edgetensor's customers include Telematics service providers (TSPs), Fleet system integrators, Fleet management companies both in the SMB and Enterprise markets, Insurance companies, TIER1/TIER2 and OEMs.

