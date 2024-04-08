Introducing Eight O'Clock Coffee Black Coffee Day: A Day to Celebrate Black Coffee Drinkers Everywhere

"Have you ever heard of black coffee day? At Eight O'Clock Coffee, we're a brand that is so passionate about our quality taste, that you may even want to drink it black. We thought we'd spotlight the eclectic group of black coffee drinkers who do indulge in the daily mainstay in its truest form, black," says Mohit Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Eight O'Clock Coffee. "How you take your coffee is a personal choice, but Eight O'Clock Coffee encourages all to not settle for just anything as your base coffee. We hope to encourage you to select quality and taste from the beginning and celebrate this day with us!"

The truth is that not all coffee is created equal and that a bad cup of coffee can't be disguised, no matter how much milk, cream, sugar, or anything else you add in. On Eight O'Clock Coffee Black Coffee Day, the brand hopes to invigorate coffee drinkers' tastebuds with an affordable, high-quality, and flavorful coffee because it's so good, you'll want to drink it black!

Eight O'Clock Coffee Black Coffee Day will be supported across several channels, including amplification from social influencers. Additionally, all fans can head to the brand website for a celebratory $8 off any $48 purchase online on April 8, 2024 to stock up on all their coffee needs.

If the eclipse wasn't exciting enough, Eight O'Clock is bringing a free cup of coffee to New Yorkers for the holiday, inviting coffee lovers to join in on the tasting experience with by stopping at one of the following locations, from 7am - 2pm EST:

Penn Station (32nd Street and 7th Avenue)

Grand Central Terminal (43rd Street and Madison Avenue)

Empire State Building (32nd Street and Fifth Avenue)

Stay tuned in at @EightOclockCoffee social channels to keep up with the festivities, giveaways and fun content, and for more information on Eight O'Clock Coffee visit www.eightoclock.com .

About Eight O'Clock Coffee

An American family tradition for more than 100 years, Eight O'Clock Coffee joined the Tata Global Beverages family of brands in 2006. This beloved brand with whole bean coffee heritage has been brewed with passion for over 100 years and remains a top five brand in bag coffee in the U.S. Eight O'Clock has a full range of varieties, medium to dark roasts, single origin and indulgent flavors, available in whole bean, ground and single-serve forms. Eight O'Clock Coffee's Center of Excellence sources its high-quality Arabica beans from the world's best origins; the beans are then expertly blended, roasted and packaged at the brand's facility in Landover, MD. Headquartered in Montvale, NJ, Eight O'Clock Coffee extends the reach of Tata Global Beverages with its national distribution at leading U.S. retail customers. A true original, Eight O'Clock has crafted a coffee legacy by delivering consistent quality, great taste and value. For more information about America's original gourmet coffee, please visit www.eightoclock.com and follow us on our social channels: Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

