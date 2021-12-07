Introducing ElectroNeek's Winter '21 Release Products and Business Support for Managed Service Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroNeek, the leading robotic process automation (RPA) vendor for managed service providers (MSPs), announced today the launch of ElectroNeek's Winter '21 product release, introducing new capabilities and features to their core products, as well as a new MSP Toolbox product.

Available today, ElectroNeek's Winter '21 product release introduces a vision of the future for ElectroNeek and MSPs. The growth of our partners' businesses is a vital piece of ElectroNeek's future, with new products like the MSP Toolbox specifically designed to empower our MSP partners.

What's new?

MSP Toolbox is a new product available for partners dedicated to the success of MSPs through new features such as an automated lead distribution system.

dedicated to the success of MSPs through new features such as an automated lead distribution system. Elevated security and compliance features to further enable client's trust in the ElectroNeek RPA ecosystem.

to further enable client's trust in the ElectroNeek RPA ecosystem. New multi-language UX support to lower the barrier of entry for RPA developers in markets around the world.

to lower the barrier of entry for RPA developers in markets around the world. Bot management with Tokens to simplify role-based access and bot user management.

to simplify role-based access and bot user management. Major automation tools updates to existing products in the ElectroNeek RPA ecosystem, such as UX updates to Studio Pro.

"I am proud to announce today the launch of the ElectroNeek's Winter '21 product release. Since ElectroNeek's conception in 2019, we have worked diligently to enable MSPs to grow their automation business units with a robust RPA ecosystem.

The Winter '21 release is the next step in ElectroNeek's journey, as we focus on not only adding new intelligent capabilities and features to our core products (Studio Pro, Bot Runner, Orchestrator), but an entirely new product in the MSP Toolbox. Specifically designed to empower ElectroNeek's MSP partners to new heights, the MSP Toolbox includes an automated lead distribution system, educational modules, and a foundation for future significant capabilities.

The Winter '21 product release is the culmination of ElectroNeek's commitment to becoming a one-stop-shop for all business needs MSPs have as they grow their Automation-as-a-Service solutions."

Sergey Yudovskiy, CEO & Co-Founder, ElectroNeek

Introducing ElectroNeek's MSP Toolbox

The MSP Toolbox represents ElectroNeek's commitment to the growth of our partners. This new product in the ElectroNeek RPA ecosystem is dedicated to the growth and success of MSPs.

At the very core of the MSP Toolbox lies an automated lead distribution system that will allow partners to:

Tap into the flow of incoming leads;

Select prospects to target based on mutual fit;

And, control the progress of each lead processed during the sales cycle.

In addition, the MSP Toolbox allows MSP partners to take more control and ownership of their developed bots. The MSP Toolbox allows MSPs to protect the RPA bots that they build in the ElectroNeek RPA ecosystem so that a partner's bots cannot be modified by a third-party developer. This addition further supports partners that focus on providing RPA services using a subscription model.

With the MSP Toolbox, ElectroNeek lays the foundation for future investments in our partners' ability to issue their own RPA bot license. These future investments will add features such as enabling subscription- and consumption-based pricing of RPA services delivered through the platform, with API requests execution and automatic client billing through the ElectroNeek platform.

The culmination of features in the MSP Toolbox allow MSPs to grow monthly or annual recurring revenue from licensing their own automation solutions built in the ElectroNeek ecosystem. From billing and licensing to managing client projects, the MSP Toolbox sets the groundwork for a one-stop-shop for managing your MSP's automation business.

ElectroNeek Winter '21 product release updates and features establish a vision for the future

As the ElectroNeek RPA ecosystem continues to evolve and grow, the Winter '21 product release emphasizes ElectroNeek's commitment to supporting our partners' business growth beyond just providing business automation tools.

The new intelligent features and updates included in the Winter '21 release include:

Elevated security and compliance features designed to build client trust

With more and more MSPs and their clients leveraging the ElectroNeek RPA ecosystem as a core part of their automation initiatives, ElectroNeek set security as a vital strategic focus for the company. With the Winter '21 product release, we are proud to announce that ElectroNeek was awarded SOC2 Type 2 certification in November 2021.

New security features currently available with the Winter '21 release include Single Sign On (SSO) in the user portal. The addition of SSO also allows for the ability to automatically create and record security logs.

Our information security policies and business processes are based on broadly accepted international security standards, such as ISO 27001 and ISO 9001, with formal certification planned for 2022. Also in 2022, ElectroNeek expects to complete requirements for GDPR and HIPPA compliance and obtain the correspondent certificates.

Global multi-language UX support for 5+ languages

Throughout 2021, it is clear that RPA services have experienced growth in all regions. ElectroNeek is committed to support automation businesses in their operations across the globe, and recently announced a successful launch in Latin America and India , as well as Australia .

With the Winter '21 product release, ElectroNeek products (including Studio Pro), will be available in the following languages:

English

Spanish

French

German

Portuguese

Russian

ElectroNeek's vision for the future includes accessible RPA in every region across the world. With the addition of support for new languages, ElectroNeek aims to lower the entry barrier for RPA developers in markets that are experiencing explosive growth of automation services.

Single-point Bot management approach

The Winter '21 release adds further flexibility to bot management with ElectroNeek products. Available now, the Winter '21 release introduces a seamless token-based approach for connecting bot runners to an Orchestrator.

Easily create, deploy, and terminate tokens to simplify bot user management, as bots now are not associated with login credentials of a specific user, which makes doing business with larger clients significantly easier.

Major automation tools updates to Studio Pro, Orchestrator, and Bot Runner

The Winter '21 release includes a swath of major automation tools updates for the core ElectroNeek products: Studio Pro and Orchestrator.

Feature updates for Studio Pro include:

Major UX updates , placing a focus on developer productivity and ease of use

, placing a focus on developer productivity and ease of use Long-awaited light theme



Redefined canvas



Updated UX for Project Structure

New no-code/low-code activities for email automations and anti-captcha features

for and Microsoft Edge browser support

The Winter '21 release also introduces a standalone product for On-Premises (On-Prem) Orchestration. Additional feature updates for both SaaS and On-Prem Orchestration are designed to improve visually managing queues, and include:

Role-based access

Improved UI

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek is the top RPA vendor for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with offices in North America, India, Europe, and Latin America. More than 500 customers and partners trust ElectroNeek worldwide to deliver hyper-automation solutions and support.

ElectroNeek is the preferred RPA vendor for many globally recognized and leading regional MSPs, such as BDO, HLB, and Compasso, and enterprise clients such as Electrolux, Epiroc, Sage, and 7-Eleven.

Contacts:

[email protected]

SOURCE ElectroNeek Robotics, Inc.