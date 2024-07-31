Introducing ELN4edu

Bringing the Benefits of an Industry Essential to Academic Researchers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scilligence proudly announces the launch of ELN4edu, a groundbreaking Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) that is designed to elevate academic research collaboration and streamline experimentation processes.

ELN4edu offers an all-inclusive solution for recording experiments, constructing a searchable database, and fostering seamless collaboration on research projects, all empowered by Scilligence's advanced cheminformatics technology.

Key Features of ELN4edu:

Chemistry Reaction Templates: Use purpose-built templates featuring an integrated structure/reaction sketcher and stoichiometric tables, simplifying the documentation of chemistry reactions.

Effortless Template and SOP Management: Generate, upload, and collaborate on templates and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with ease, fostering effective sharing of established best practices.

Project Creation and Administration: Seamlessly establish projects, curate project-specific documents, and efficiently oversee user and project management for streamlined research organization.

ELN4edu is custom-tailored to improve efficiency and organization to research, ensuring that no vital piece of information gets lost in the shuffle. No more tedious manual data entry, no more frustration when trying to locate critical research details, and no need to wait for group meetings to share progress. ELN4edu offers an affordable solution to the data silo problem that hinders research groups and slows the publication process.

"ELN4edu will bring standard industry practices into academia research environments and help educate the next generation scientists ," says Jinbo Lee, PhD, CEO at Scilligence Corporation.

ELN4edu is available now! To learn more about ELN4edu and register for a free trial, visit https://scilligence.com/scilligence-eln4edu/

About Scilligence

Scilligence is a leading innovator of cross-platform, cheminformatics and bioinformatics software solutions. With its proprietary technologies for supporting all therapeutic modalities, Scilligence's informatics solutions have been widely adopted by industry and government agencies to address three main areas of R&D needs: knowledge management and collaboration; project, workflow and material management; and knowledge mining of unstructured data.

