Introducing Embarq Health: A Game-Changing digital healthcare company

Embarq Health

Nov. 15, 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride toward accessible and convenient healthcare, Embarq Heath, is thrilled to announce it's unlimited telemedicine service designed to transform the way individuals access medical care.

Embarq Health comes as a response to the growing need for accessible and affordable healthcare solutions in a rapidly changing world. This innovative telemedicine service is set to revolutionize the healthcare industry, providing subscribers with unlimited access to medical professionals from the comfort of their own homes.

Key Features of Embarq Health:

  1. Unlimited Access: members gain unlimited, 24/7 access to urgent and primary care services. Members will also have access to a network of experienced healthcare providers, including doctors, specialists, and mental health professional.
  2. Virtual Consultations: Embarq Health offers a wide range of virtual medical consultations, from general health assessments to specialized care, all conducted via secure video  or telephone conferencing.
  3. Prescription Services: members can receive e-prescriptions when needed, making medication management more accessible and hassle-free.
  4. Mental Health Support: Recognizing the importance of mental well-being, Embarq Health offers unlimited access to licensed therapists and counselors for emotional and psychological support. For an additional fee, members can have access to licensed Psychiatrists and Psychologists if needed.
  5. Pharmacy program: Members need not worry about the expensive cost of 237 commonly prescribed medications. Embarq Health have created a Chronic Medication Plan that provides 200 medicines at just $5.00 and an Acute Medication Plan that provides 37 medicines for no cost.
  6. Chat with Specialists: Members will have the ability to ask any medical question to our expert team of board-certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, pediatricians, dentists, dietitians, and more. Physician responses are normally received within 2-4 hours and guaranteed within 24 hours.

With Embarq Health, individuals and families can now access quality healthcare without the need for lengthy appointments, travel, or waiting rooms. Whether you have a medical concern that needs immediate attention or require routine health check-ups, our telemedicine service is ready to serve you.

Embarq Health is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our communities. We believe that quality healthcare should be accessible to everyone at an affordable rate.

Embarq Health membership cost is only $30 per month, which includes unlimited telemedicine service for the member, their spouse and up to 7 dependents.

To learn more and subscribe to this groundbreaking telemedicine service, visit
www.embarqhealth.com

About Embarq Health

Embarq Health is a leading digital healthcare company committed to revolutionizing healthcare access through innovative solutions. Our mission is to make quality healthcare accessible, convenient, and cost-effective for individuals and families nationwide.

