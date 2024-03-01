Introducing Emma Up: A Revolutionary Sleep Solution Powered By Action-Oriented AI Coaching

The mobile app tackles the root causes of poor sleep and provides personalized lifestyle insights for users.

In a recent global study, over 73% of respondents expressed a strong desire to improve sleep quality, with the primary goal being to wake up feeling rested and refreshed.

Main sleep problems include frequent awakenings during the night (around 53%) and moderate severity affecting daily activities and productivity (around 47%).

Emma Up, a revolutionary AI sleep coaching app, launches a new sound-based sleep tracking function providing users with personalized lifestyle insights and actionable next steps for improving sleep quality.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma Up, the AI sleep coaching app created by Emma - The Sleep Company (the world's largest D2C sleep brand), is excited to announce the launch of its new sound-based sleep tracking feature. This innovative addition utilizes AI technology to offer users comprehensive insights into their sleep patterns and lifestyle habits without the need for any additional devices.

In a recent independent study conducted across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions [1], Emma found that over 73% of respondents expressed a strong desire to improve their sleep quality, with the primary goal being to wake up feeling rested and refreshed. However, many people struggle with frequent awakenings at night, affecting their daily activities and productivity.

Despite implementing changes in their sleep environment, such as investing in blackout curtains or changing the temperature of their rooms, over 47% of respondents still struggle with achieving restful sleep. Many adults resort to unsustainable solutions like sleeping pills (at least 10%) [2], while existing sleep apps and trackers offer limited assistance, failing to provide actionable insights for lasting improvement.

Recognizing the need for a more effective solution, Emma Up goes beyond traditional sleep-tracking methods by identifying and addressing the underlying causes of sleep problems. Developed in collaboration with sleep experts from Oxford University, Emma Up stands as the most advanced sleep app on the market.

Unlike other sleep apps that offer generic advice or rely solely on biosignals measured by smartwatches, Emma Up's sound-based sleep tracking analyzes sleep sounds to provide more accurate and insightful data. This approach has been proven more precise than physical sleep trackers, as demonstrated in a Stanford study. [3]

Additionally, Emma Up acts as an AI sleep coach and pioneers that technology: expect hyper-personalized programs tailored to each user's unique sleep patterns, habits, and lifestyle.

"Our goal with the Emma Up app is to empower users to take control of their sleep health by offering personalized, actionable insights," says Felix Focken, CEO of the Emma Up app. "By leveraging AI technology, Emma - The Sleep Company can create tailored programs that address each user's unique sleep challenges, making it easier for them to achieve sustainable improvements in their sleep quality."

Emma Up is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Join in on the journey towards better sleep and improved overall well-being with Emma Up.

