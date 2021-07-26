Introducing EMQ X Cloud on Microsoft Azure

EMQ X Cloud helps our users carry out their IoT projects with MQTT in a simple way, without the burden of deploying and managing the self-managed MQTT service in multiple regions of the cloud.

Start your IoT business with EMQ X Cloud

Users from all walks of life can flexibly use EMQ X Cloud to build a first-class IoT application platform. EMQ X Cloud serves as the transmission channel of the real-time data collected by devices and gateways in various IoT scenarios. After the data is filtered, converted, and calculated through its own rule engine, the data is distributed to cloud applications and data lakes to help customers better analyze Process data and provide the best solution.

3 Steps to Deploy EMQ X Cloud in Azure

After completing the registration on the website, we can have a fully managed MQTT 5.0 service in Azure with one-click operation.

Select Plan Select Azure and Region Confirm and Deploy

EMQ X Cloud on GCP will be coming soon

EMQ is committed to providing a messaging engine of the Internet of Everything for all industries in the 5G era. In addition to the updated Azure platform, more mainstream cloud platforms have been incorporated into our research and development plan, which will meet with you soon. EMQ is willing to work with users to build competitive IoT platforms and applications for the future.

About EMQ Technologies Co., Ltd

EMQ, founded in 2017, is an open-source data infrastructure software provider for IoT. EMQ delivers the world's leading open-source MQTT message broker and stream processing database, provides a one-stop solution for real-time IoT data movement, stream processing, and data analytics.

If you have any comments about our service or encounter any problems during the use, please send an email to [email protected], and our service team will provide enthusiastic one-on-one support!

