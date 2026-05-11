Introducing Endurion, Built to Unify Technology, Intelligence, and Operations for SOF Missions

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiet Professionals and Spathe Systems are now Endurion, a defense and technology company supporting Special Operations and national security missions. This reflects how the companies have been operating as an integrated team, bringing together technology, intelligence, and operational expertise to support the mission.

The launch, timed to coincide with SOF Week 2026, where the company will have a prominent presence, introduces Endurion as a unified mission partner delivering end-to-end solutions across intelligence, operations, and technology. Rooted in Special Operations, the company brings together operators, technologists, and analysts into a single capability to support complex, high-consequence missions. The company is backed by McNally Capital, a middle-market private equity firm that has invested in cutting edge defense technology companies for decades, in partnership with Nio Advisors.

"Capability alone is no longer enough. What matters is whether mission capability operates as a unified system," said Andy Wilson, CEO, Endurion. "Endurion brings together decades of operational, intelligence, and technical capabilities into a single system across the full mission lifecycle. By connecting data, technology, and teams, our partners can execute with speed, precision, and continuity."

The launch follows significant contract momentum that underscores the company's scale and trajectory. This includes two major recompete wins, including an approximately $85 million, five-year USSOCOM award, reportedly the largest single-provider full and open contract awarded to a "large" in this category, as well as a multi-million dollar bridge contract supporting SOUTHCOM Enhanced Domain Awareness work ahead of expected IDIQ task orders this June.

Together, these wins signal a company expanding beyond its legacy footprint, with the depth to deliver both standalone mission roles and fully integrated capabilities.

Endurion: A Shift in How Mission Capability Is Delivered

Modern missions are continuous, distributed, and data-intensive, yet too often, data remains fragmented, platforms fail to integrate, and teams operate in parallel rather than as a cohesive system. The result is delay, limited visibility, and increased operational risk.

Unlike traditional models that separate products, services, and operational support, Endurion embeds with mission partners and integrates into existing environments. Its approach ensures that data, analytics, platforms, and personnel function together in real time, from planning through execution and sustainment.

This integration is reflected across Endurion's capabilities, which span advanced data and intelligence, geospatial and situational awareness, cloud and cyber infrastructure, and forward-deployed operational support. Rather than delivering these as standalone capabilities, Endurion unifies them into a system aligned with how missions are executed in the field.

Pathfinder: A Unified Platform for Modern Operations

At the core of Endurion's capabilities is its intelligence system Pathfinder, which transforms fragmented data into real-time insight and a unified operational picture enabling faster, more decisive action across mission environments.

Pathfinder ingests data from a wide range of edge devices and external sources – from mobile and vehicle-based sensors to commercially and publicly available data streams. It goes beyond simple collection, processing and analyzing data in real time to identify patterns, relationships, and emerging activity as it happens.

This intelligence is fused into a native common operating picture, giving teams immediate, actionable situational awareness and the ability to move from data to decision to action without delay.

About Endurion

Endurion is a mission integrator built by and for the Special Operations community, delivering end-to-end solutions across intelligence, operations, and technology. Founded and led by former SOF operators and mission experts, Endurion is grounded in firsthand experience of the environments, challenges, and stakes its customers face.

SOURCE Quiet Professionals