Introducing "EnrichHER nLove," A New Matchmaking Platform For Creatives and Business Owners

EnrichHER nLove encourages love connections by providing community experiences exclusively for the serious dater. Tweet this

Launching this month in Atlanta (with plans to expand to additional markets in 2022), EnrichHER nLove offers local business owners a chance to connect with like-minded, educated, attractive singles. The service is more personalized than your average dating app and fosters an environment where real connections that may lead to one's soulmate can be made.

Users begin by completing an online questionnaire. Then they participate in a live consultation with a matching expert. Those seeking a serious commitment will be invited to an in-person experience with at least 10 singles who meet specific criteria. Users are guaranteed a number of dates and opportunities per month to find chemistry with that special someone.

"As a single business owner who's navigated the dating scene in Atlanta for a while, I know firsthand the challenges in meeting potential mates," says Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, founder and CEO of EnrichHER. "Limited free time and compatible options are just a few of those challenges. However, I figured if I could connect founders to money, maybe I could connect them to love."

Dr. Novellus vetted the EnrichHER Community of thousands of business owners to find individuals with similar relationship goals and produce a dating pool that reflects the interests, backgrounds, and experiences that owners value.

For added incentive, EnrichHER nLove participants are automatically enrolled in EnrichHER's $5,000 small business grant contest.

Interested relationship-seekers can sign up now at enrichher.com/love to be added to the waiting list.

ABOUT ENRICHHER

EnrichHER is a financial technology platform that matches revenue-generating companies led by women and founders of color to individual and institutional sources of funding. Since 2017, EnrichHER has deployed upwards of $4 million through its platform and matched business-owners to $13 million in working capital through its Accelerator. By providing capital, coaching, and connections, we are fueling the fastest-growing demographic of business owners. Our network has engaged with over 23,000 advocates through its digital community and in-person activations.

Social:

IG: @ienrichher , @roshawnnanovellus

TW: @ienrichher , @drroshawnna

LinkedIn: EnrichHER , Roshawnna

Facebook: @iEnrichHER

Media Contacts:

Saptosa Foster

[email protected]

SOURCE EnrichHER

Related Links

www.enrichher.com

