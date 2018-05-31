Introducing Envari: Offering energy solutions for cities, businesses and utilities

Envari offers a range of services that help its clients make sizable shifts in their energy usage based on smart data and implementing sustainable long-term solutions that benefit the bottom line and the environment. Its infrastructure management solutions help utilities become more effective and efficient in their asset management.

Our Products and Services

Smart Cities: Envari has proven expertise in streetlight design, conversion and maintenance projects for Canadian municipalities.

Smart Data: Whether its electricity, gas or water – get a clear real-time view of utility profiles through Envari's smart dashboard service.

Smart Buildings: Envari offers a complete range of energy management services. Energy efficient upgrades can cut energy costs and a company's carbon footprint.

Cable Testing: With its state-of-the-art CableQ testing technology, utilities can quickly and easily pinpoint which cables need repair or replacement in a non-destructive way.

Power Quality: With CPS power monitoring solutions, identify issues, improve operations and reduce costs with our industry-leading power quality data analysis.

Quotes

"Envari is innovative – offering the latest solutions in energy and infrastructure management to help our clients become more efficient. With the launch of this new Envari brand, we are well positioned to continue offering these competitive services in Ottawa and beyond."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa's core businesses are delivering electricity, generating renewable power and providing energy conservation/management services. Hydro Ottawa is a community-owned, private company, delivering electricity to more than 328,000 customers in Ottawa and Casselman. It is the largest municipally-owned producer of green power in the province, with hydroelectric and landfill gas-to-energy generating facilities. Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) owns and operates two subsidiary companies, Hydro Ottawa Limited and Energy Ottawa Inc.

