Introducing EPM's New Chief Wholesale Officer, Kerry Cole!

Hired in 2013 as an MLO, Cole quickly proved herself as an accomplished and dedicated member of team EPM. After an esteemed career serving EPM's retail markets, Cole made the jump to wholesale where she worked as an Account Executive. She wasted no time there, quickly rising to her current role of VP of Sales for the wholesale division. In her current position she clears an impressive average of $100 million per month and took home EPM's coveted 5 Star Award for excellence in 2019. Now, taking over as Chief Wholesale Officer, Cole will utilize her vast experience to work towards making EPM's wholesale division the go-to lender for brokers.

I'm really excited about the new opportunity," Cole declared, "I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM's new mission, which was launched in the beginning of 2020 states: "We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment." With that said the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives "to continue to offer top financial service, communication and assistance to the communities we serve."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow-through and customer service.

