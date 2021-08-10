Introducing Epomaker NT68 - Extremely Versatile and Flexible Magic Mechanical Keyboard With a Carrying Case as a Movable Stand

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epomaker announced the Epomaker NT68, a wireless 65% compact mechanical keyboard designed with versatility, which comes with a foldable carrying case - that can be used as a moveable stand. This is a slim, sleek, and smart keyboard designed for creators, developers, gamers, and anyone who seeks performance, portability, and comfort anywhere they need to work and game.

Epomaker

Type and play games efficiently and comfortably on your familiar keyboard layout - the NT68 can directly sit on the top of your laptop's built-in keyboard while preserving the laptop's trackpad at your most familiar position for more precision and control. No matter you are using Windows or macOS, the media keys you need can be easily accessed by designated shortcuts. By pressing FN+W/E, you can effortlessly switch the keyboard layout between Windows and macOS. If there are any specific preferences, NT68's software allows you to customize the layout and remap the keys based on personal needs. Your customized layout can be stored as a layer in the keyboard, and you can save up to 3 customized layers, which refers to three different layouts to fit your various devices.

Additionally, the NT68 comes with a foldable magnetic carrying case which also works as a stand depending on needs. Fold the case to create a triangle stand with an ergonomic 45º of tilt to dock your tablet and phone, and then type emails or play games. The adjustable RGB backlit ensures that you can see what you are doing in any condition, indoors or outdoors, day or night.

To best fit the working and gaming needs anywhere you are, the NT68 offers both wireless and wired connectivity modes, you can even connect it with 3 devices simultaneously, such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

The Epomaker NT68 is a hot-swappable keyboard available in Gateron low profile switches, Gateron Regular switches, and Epomaker proprietary Chocolate switches. If you are one of the DIY keyboard enthusiasts, you can also replace the switches with other 3-pin or 5-pin mechanical switches of their kind.

Pricing and Availability

Epomaker NT68 is released on Kickstarter today. The super early bird price starts from $89 on a first-come-first-serve basis. Keyboards are available in two versions: NT68 Low Profile version and NT68 Regular version.

*Regarding normal daily use, NT68 is compilable with most of the laptop brands. To use the specific magic feature (place it on your laptop's built-in keyboard), the integrated laptop keyboard needs to have a similar layout as the NT68, such as a 13'' or 14'' laptop, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro. Laptops with integrated numpad (ThinkPad P73, for example) can't use the feature but can use the NT68 as a compact mechanical keyboard.

For more information, please visit Epomaker.com or Kickstarter Campaign.

Contact us

[email protected]

Related Files

Epomaker NT68 Full Information.pdf

N T68 Magic Mechanical Keyboard.jpg

Related Images

epomaker-nt68-magic-mechanical.jpg

Epomaker NT68 Magic Mechanical Keyboard

SOURCE Epomaker