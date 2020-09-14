Introducing Esmé Miami Beach, A New Boutique Hotel on the City's Famed Española Way

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Hospitality today announces the early 2021 opening of Esmé Miami Beach, a unique boutique hotel located along Miami Beach's historic pedestrian plaza, Española Way. Originally built as a 1920's artist village, the Spanish-Mediterranean revival property is comprised of eight buildings featuring 145 hotel rooms and five original food & beverage concepts. Nestled alongside a collection of the street's time-honored restaurants and cafés, Esmé will bring a new style of chic escapism to the Magic City, by raising the standard and not following it.

"We wanted to bring a different style of hotel to Miami Beach; one that honors the storied history of a near century old property, while reimagining it to create something beautiful and special." said James Stuart, Director of Infinity Hospitality.

Using the property as a canvas, Jessica Schuster Design has created a whimsical and inspiring backdrop for the Esmé lifestyle. Calling upon an artful combination of emerald greens (a nod to the property's namesake) mauves, chartreuse, rich mahogany tones and gold accents, Schuster borrows from yesterday, today and tomorrow to take guests on a journey through her modern interpretation of classic chic design. No one space resembles another, but each area feels like an era redefined. A juxtaposition between quirky and calculated, every detail of the hotel's design creates an ambiance that pays homage to Española Way's original mission: to offer a setting where artists can thrive.

The Roof is Esmé's aptly named rooftop space, featuring four interconnected roof decks activated with a bar and restaurant where guests can dine and choose from Miami's largest selection of artisanal Sangrias, motivated by the property's Spanish-inspired history. With a pool, sunbathers can bronze in a bounty of lounge areas or kick back in one of the shaded sections insulated by airy, scalloped retractable roofs.

Each of Esmé's eight buildings situated along Española Way are connected by intimate paseos, the original arteries of a "Spanish Village," the official name for the entire Española Way historic district in 1925. The maze alleys and courtyards feel akin to the pueblos of Spain and Latin America. Here guests will find two of the property's soon-to-be-announced signature food & beverage venues, each offering tantalizing menus in intimate indoor and outdoor spaces. Both concepts were designed to offer their own unique journey within the reimagined "Esmé Village," and can be accessed through the property's paseos.

Adjacent to the Village, located on the literal and metaphorical 'other side' of the street on Drexel Avenue, guests will find Casa Matanza. Rich with culture and (an alleged) sordid history, the building's 42 rooms feature a darker, more vivid color palette. Casa Matanza will also be home to both a restaurant and a bar concept, envisioned by some of Miami's most luminary industry leaders.

Esmé Miami Beach is a hotel that brings an experience for the creative and culture-conscious traveler that cannot be replicated without each individual ingredient. Esmé Miami Beach is located at 1438 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information please visit www.esmehotel.com.

About Infinity Hospitality

Infinity Hospitality is the creator and manager of distinct hotel, food & beverage, and retail concepts that marry historic revitalization with modern-day brand and experience. With a focus on creating something 'different' in a way that makes a difference, Infinity Hospitality delivers experiences that are fresh yet timeless, progressive yet rooted, with integrity, authenticity and consideration for the community and environment. For more information about Infinity Hospitality please visit www.InfinityCollective.com.

