Introducing ExecEDGE™: The Future of Executive Team Performance

Velocity Advisory Group and TMA Performance introduce a new assessment to strengthen executive teams.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Advisory Group, a recognized authority in leadership development and organizational strategy, has partnered with TMA Performance to launch ExecEDGE™, a new assessment and development program that helps executive teams perform at their best.

ExecEDGE™ gives leadership teams a clear picture of how they work together and where they can improve. The assessment measures performance across four areas that have been proven to drive organizational success: Team Chemistry, Forward Leadership, Performance Engine, and People First.

Grounded in assessment insights, tailored action plans empower leaders to make smarter decisions, build more effective teams, and deliver stronger business results.

The partnership brings together Velocity's experience in executive development and TMA's deep insight into human capital strategy. This data-driven approach turns leadership reflection into measurable progress.

According to Matthew Wride, Executive Director of TMA Performance, "High-functioning teams are vital in building high-performing organizations. In partnering with Velocity Advisory Group, we have combined the best in behavioral science with our feedback technology to provide a tool that is highly effective in developing executive teams."

"The tool and solutions help teams understand what's working and what needs improvement in order to drive performance," said Dave Fechtman, CEO of Velocity Advisory Group. "When leadership teams are aligned and self-aware, everything else moves faster. This innovative offering also helps address the proverbial 'elephant in the room' and identify team blind spots. We're excited to launch ExecEDGE™ with our partners at TMA Performance."

ExecEDGE™ is offered in two formats:

ExecEDGE™ Comprehensive includes a full 40-question diagnostic, in-depth report, and full-day workshop with Velocity facilitators.

includes a full 40-question diagnostic, in-depth report, and full-day workshop with Velocity facilitators. ExecEDGE™ Pulse provides a six-month check-in and half-day session to track progress and build on early wins.

Both options give organizations a structured way to improve executive effectiveness and create momentum that lasts. Find out more about ExecEDGE™ and how to strengthen your team here.

About Velocity Advisory Group

Velocity Advisory Group helps organizations accelerate success through leadership development, executive coaching, cultural alignment, and strategic execution. Since 2009, Velocity has guided more than 900 organizations across 25 industries through transformation and growth. Learn more at www.velocityadvisorygroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TMA Performance

At TMA Performance, we believe people thrive when they do work that reflects their true nature through solutions to survey and measure the employee experience at an organizational, team, and individual level. In addition, we now offer the TMA Assessment to identify talents backed by research and reinforced with positive psychology. For almost 30 years, we've helped thousands of organizations build talent-oriented cultures by aligning individual strengths with organizational goals. Learn more at https://tmaperformance.com and find us on LinkedIn.

