Introducing EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Computer Screen

Laptops, phones and tablets emit blue light which is harmful to eyes, sleep and skin. Blue light damages photoreceptor cells, putting you at risk for digital eye strain or worse, macular degeneration. By staring into computer screens for a prolonged period of time, eyes are fatigued, strained, dry and irritated. According to Ophthalmologist Dr. Yuna Rapoport, "Symptoms of digital eyestrain and fatigue are on the rise. It is time that people start to address these problems with smart tech solutions."

What's more, blue light can also affect your productivity during the day. The average person spends 8 hours a day looking at screens increasing the risk for Computer Vision Syndrome (digital eye strain). 50 percent of employees take at least one break every day because their eyes are bothering them at work.

Staring at a computer or laptop before bed reduces restorative REM sleep. Studies from Harvard University and the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine noted that the human brain interprets blue light as daylight, which suppresses melatonin and interrupts the body's circadian rhythm. When you stay up late working on the computer or streaming, your sleep is impacted and performance the next day suffers.

"As companies focus on productivity and helping employees reduce symptoms associated with staring at computers all day and at night, a laptop version of EyeJust answered a vital need. We are on a mission to educate consumers on how they can mitigate the dangers of blue light and safeguard their health. Our screen is an easy alternative to wearing glasses and affordable protection," comments EyeJust Founder Gigi Mortimer.

EyeJust filters the highest amount of harmful blue light without changing the color of the screen. Our optical clarity screen has been tested at the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute at the University of California, Irvine by ophthalmologists and approved for blue light blocking efficiency.

EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Computer Screen for MacBook 12.1" 13" 15" ($56.00)

Blocks harmful blue light that damages eyes, sleep and skin

Tested and endorsed by Ophthalmologists and approved for blue light blocking efficiency

Reduces blue light hazard symptoms including eye strain, headaches and poor sleep

Optical clarity screen - distortion-free viewing

Easy application process with installation kit included

EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Computer Screen joins our product offering of blue light blocking screens for iPhone 6/7/8, iPhone 6+/7+/8+, iPhone X/XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone XR ($34.99) and iPad mini, 9.7", and iPad Pro (from $40.99). EyeJust Blue Light Blocking screens for phones, tablets and computers are available at EyeJust.com. EyeJust: Stay Protected while connected.

