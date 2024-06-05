Introducing FAAC Parking Solutions: Rebrand of FAAC Technologies' Parking Business Unit

New Identity Fuels Solution-Based Strategies for Global Customers in a Dynamic Parking Environment

COLUMBUS, Ohio and WARRENDALE, Pa., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FAAC Technologies, a global leader in delivering innovative access and parking solutions in both residential and commercial sectors, announced the rebranding of its Parking Business Unit to FAAC Parking Solutions in anticipation of next week's International Parking and Mobility Institute's annual Conference and Exhibit being held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Sunday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 12, 2024. This update includes a new logo and website (FAACParkingSolutions) that reflect the organization's ongoing evolution to a software solution-oriented business.

Founded in Italy nearly 60 years ago by Giuseppe Manini, the creator of the first automatic gate handling system, FAAC Technologies has evolved into a global leader in access and parking solutions. The Parking Business Unit, established in 1993, expanded with the acquisitions of ZEAG and Datapark in 2011 and 2012, respectively, and was renamed HUB Parking Technology. Since then, the unit has grown significantly, driven by global expansion, product investments, and strategic acquisitions such as CTR Parking Systems, Signature Control Systems, Parclick, TIBA Parking Systems, and Pink Park. The creation of UK-based FAAC Mobility Services in 2023 further exemplifies this growth.

"In recent years, we've prioritized innovation, customer and partner collaboration, and strategic acquisitions to better serve our customers," said Giovanni D'Abramo, Managing Director at FAAC Technologies. "By clearly uniting our parking products under the FAAC Parking Solutions umbrella, we emphasize our dedication to providing best-in-class technology for modern, efficient parking operations. This rebrand builds on our rich history and decades of trusted experience, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global parking and asset owners."

Parking operators and asset owners today face numerous challenges, from integrating smart parking systems and adapting to gateless and EV technology to changing consumer behaviors, and more. By prioritizing digital and mobile solutions, FAAC Parking Solutions aims to "open worlds" of opportunities for customers globally, enhancing efficiency, seamlessly connecting data and operations, and leveraging actionable insights to deliver a modern parking experience for both consumers and operators.

"Our access and parking business units have continually evolved over the past six decades, just like the industries we serve," said Robert Kempton, Director of the Parking Business Unit and Regional Director of Access Solutions Americas. "As the parking industry shifts towards a smart and digitally focused future, our commitment to innovation—driven by seven global development teams—remains central to our brand DNA. That's why I am thrilled to unveil our new brand and digital presence, FAAC Parking Solutions: 'FAAC' unites us globally, 'Parking' is our core focus, and 'Solutions' drive our evolution."

Today, FAAC Parking Solutions supports customers in more than 40 countries and serves thousands of parking asset locations. Our company is dedicated to strengthening current customer relationships while pursuing additional growth.

"In the post-COVID era, our customers prioritize flexibility, customization, and choice in their parking solutions," said Luca Bovalino, CEO of FAAC Parking Solutions, North America. "We are committed to a consultative partnership, understanding our customers' needs, and recommending the best solutions. With two leading PARCS product lines, HUB and TIBA, we are better equipped to serve our North American customers."

To learn more about FAAC Parking Solutions and its new brand, visit the "About Us" section on the new faacparkingsolutions.com. Or join us at IPMI 2024 to see how cutting-edge technology is shaping the modern parking experience by contacting Karin Maake at [email protected].

FAAC Parking Solutions

For over 50 years, FAAC Parking Solutions, the parking division of FAAC Technologies, has been at the forefront of the parking industry, opening new worlds with our cutting-edge physical and digital products, including HUB, TIBA, Parclick, and Pink Park, while our service-oriented companies, FAAC Mobility Services and Associated Time Instruments, complement our innovative offerings. We are committed to putting people at the heart of everything we do, providing sustainable and data-driven solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of parking operators and asset owners worldwide. Open new worlds of opportunities by visiting faacparkingsolutions.com to learn more.

FAAC Technologies

FAAC Technologies is one of the leading international players in the access automation and control business in both the residential and industrial sectors. The headquarters, the technological and managerial heart are in Bologna, in Italy, but the group boasts a huge presence abroad, where it develops most of its business with both production sites and commercial premises. Established in Bologna in 1965 thanks to the forward-thinking intuition of its founder Giuseppe Manini, FAAC Technologies is today an international group led by a consolidated and highly motivated management team, which operates through 53 legal entities present in 30 countries distributed across 5 continents, and over 3,700 employees. Visit www.faactechnologies.com/en to learn more.

