Introducing Fable: Award-Winning THC-Infused Botanical Cocktails Launch Nationwide

Non-Alcoholic THC/CBD Beverage Line Earns Wine and Spirits Industry Recognition, Hits Market April 2024

DENVER, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fable , a line of award-winning premium THC/CBD-infused botanical cocktails that brings an elevated taste to the alcohol alternative market, is now available nationwide. Fable's non-alcoholic cocktails were released in California in 2021 and quickly emerged as industry standouts for their authentic ingredients and uniquely crafted flavors. The beverage line has earned fast recognition from the wine and spirits industry, receiving the highest medal in the non-alcoholic RTD category at the 2024 Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America Access LIVE. Fable is now available for purchase online across the country.

Fable is a line of award-winning THC-infused botanical beverages. Each 12 oz can contains a 5mg micro dose of Delta-9 THC and 3mg CBD. Fable is now available for purchase at www.drinkfable.com.

The idea for Fable began when husband-and-wife team Ben and Kristin Kennedy set out to develop a non-alcoholic, THC-infused beverage that delivered on the same characteristics and qualities of a fine alcoholic cocktail. The team worked alongside a culinary council of chefs and mixologists to curate high-quality, hand-picked ingredients and craft a layered taste profile of herbs, spices, and fruits that mimic the taste experience of a cocktail.

"A fine alcoholic drink has mouthfeel, viscosity, and a layered flavor profile," said Ben Kennedy, CEO and co-founder of Fable. "We found a natural and delicious way to replicate the alcoholic bite and flavor arc of a premium cocktail. Consumers shouldn't have to sacrifice on taste should they choose to drink an alcohol alternative."

On top of the complex flavor profile, each 12 oz can contains a 5mg micro dose of Delta-9 THC and 3mg CBD. The result is an elevated taste experience from first sip to the buildable buzz felt in the moments afterwards.

"The growing popularity of the sober-curious lifestyle shows that the non-alcoholic market is missing a significant human truth, which is that many of us want something to take the edge off without having to turn to alcohol," adds Kennedy. "Fable is that perfect addition to a happy hour, dinner party, or night in with family and friends."

The Fable Varieties:

Into the Woods: Hints of rosemary and peach are grounded by juniper and white oak.

Best Zest: A bouquet of grapefruit, orange, and lime open. Cinnamon and cardamom finish with the warmth of Sichuan pepper.

Night Flight: Ginger yields to cucumber, blackberry, and hibiscus notes while spearmint and lemon peel lend brightness.

Fable will be available for purchase online at www.drinkfable.com to anyone 21 years of age or older across the country beginning April 2024.

About Fable

Fable is a non-alcoholic, low-dose THC/CBD cocktail line created to bring an elevated taste and fun to social gatherings. The product line offers consumers complex yet delicate botanical blends with an uplifting, subtle buzz. A 12-ounce can of Fable contains a total of 5mg THC and 3mg CBD. Fable offers award-winning taste, receiving top honors at the 2024 Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America Access Live and the 2023 L.A. Times High Spirits Awards.

To learn more, visit www.drinkfable.com or @drinkfable on Instagram.

