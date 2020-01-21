Introducing FaceX - The Freshest New "Face-ial" Bar Opens Its First Location In Beverly Hills

Co-founders Abhishek Boinpally and Jothi Prasad bring complimentary experience and are the embodiment of the FaceX brand where hi-tech and hi-touch combine to provide an "exponentially" better experience. Boinpally brings hi-touch to the new venture with more than 12 years of salon/spa experience, where Prasad brings vast experience as a software engineer from Silicon Valley. The result of the collaboration is the first major technology innovation to hit the self-care industry in decades.

The FaceX experience is handled from start to finish through its innovative app, which allows people to easily make and manage appointments, check-in, pay, tip and view the after-care routine recommended by their esthetician. Additionally, they can customize their treatment room experience with lighting, aroma and music (including their own playlist), as well as the option to put the esthetician on "do not disturb" for a chat-free treatment.

"We conducted extensive research and found that there was a need in the marketplace for a better and more streamlined customer experience," said Prasad. "Everything about FaceX is driven by the findings from our consumer research and the company's commitment to deliver a superior self-care experience that respects your time, clean products that nurture your skin and a price tag that is easy on your wallet."

As for the facial itself, every ingredient in every FaceX treatment is pure, plant-based and organic with a specific therapeutic function. Its five-step organic, 30-minute FaceX treatment uses ingredients – fresh fruit, seeds, oils – that promote natural, radiant, glowing skin. Estheticians mix a FaceX proprietary blend of organic ingredients, essential oils and essences selected for their healing properties before every facial.

"Our facials use only plant-based and organic ingredients," said Boinpally. "Everything about the facial experience is personalized for each skin type and every ingredient has a specific therapeutic function to effectively target a wide range of skin types. Our board-certified estheticians undergo rigorous in-house training and certification that includes training in natural beauty techniques and organic skincare."

Customers can choose from the "FaceX Special" which is perfect for new clients. The esthetician will assess their skin type and select the best organic facial -- whether normal, dry, oily or combination. The "Harvest My Own" facial is ideal for those who already know their current skin type. This treatment gives customers the ability to choose from a list of customizable ingredients based on skin type and personal preferences.

"The FaceX experience with its unique features and systems, sets us apart from other self-care service bars," explains Boinpally. "For instance, our extensive research showed that people would prefer to bypass interaction with a front desk or receptionist. We solved that with sensors using Bluetooth Technology for automated check in and check out, making our clients feel welcome, relaxed and comfortable without having to rely on that first or last interaction defining a customer's experience with our brand. Our intention is to change the way consumers experience their beauty appointments in the same way that rideshare apps have changed transportation."

The sensors sync with the customer's phone and send a notification welcoming them to FaceX and notifies the esthetician of their arrival. At appointment time, they are greeted by their esthetician and directed to the treatment room, which has been pre-customized to their preferences.

FaceX uses only organic ingredients, including sandalwood, bentonite clay, saffron, nutmeg powder, licorice, mustard seed oil, avocado, spirulina, almond oil, chamomile, matcha green tea powder, rose powder, cocoa, coconut oil, oats, apple cider vinegar, fresh herbs like holy basil, fullers mask, azadirachta indica with many more plant based ingredients.

While every facial is customized, each FaceX treatment is $89. For the grand opening, FaceX is offering an introductory membership, which includes one service a month, of $59 per month until January 2021 for the first 500 memberships. There will be a countdown on the website showing how many memberships are still available at this discounted price before the monthly membership increases. There is no contract and the membership can be cancelled anytime.

"Busy people with limited time who prioritize their self-care routine, will appreciate the convenience and luxury of a mini retreat with a streamlined experience that emphasizes customization," said Boinpally. "We also recognize that life can creep into your 'me time.' We don't want people abandoning their self-care. Our app allows for a 7-minute grace-period so they don't have to cancel if they are running a few minutes late. If they do have to cancel, rescheduling is super simple on the app. As of now, there are no cancellation fees."

The FaceX location in Beverly Hills is open daily 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. to help accommodate people's busy schedules.

The company plans to expand nationwide in 2020 offering more people affordable, organic facials in a city near you.

For the best FaceX experience, download the FaceX Organic Facials app through the Apple store or, Google playstore . In addition to booking through the app, customers can easily make appointments via the company's website , mobile devices, SMS chat, or via an in-store Kiosk for walk-ins. Appointments can also be made by calling 310-299-7190.

About FaceX

