Introducing FaidClothing The Casual Wear Brand That Aids Mental Health Research

BETHEL, Conn., Feb.17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FaidClothing today announced their new site launch www.faidclothing.com , a new casual wear brand that donates a $1 from every item sold to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation . FaidClothing offers a new way for socially conscious customers to share their values, while bringing attention to social and emotional wellbeing.

FaidHate Unisex T-Shirt (with back design) and FaidExcuses Women's Cropped Tee FaidInjustice Unisex Hoodie in our Signature Design. Soft, comfortable and bold.

"There is no better time than now for this meaningful way to wear our hearts on our sleeves," says Adrienne Austermann founder of the company. "We need to own our feelings and be mindful not to constantly suppress them as so many societal demands will have us do."

Features and benefits of FaidClothing include:

Comfortable

Affordable

Aids mental health research

Bold statements in a classic design

Site offers a "Your Story" page as an available outlet

Our products are available now online, at a very affordable price. For more information on FaidClothing visit: www.faidclothing.com .

Short personal stories can be submitted to the site for consideration to be published. Just the act of sharing a traumatic story can be the most beneficial healing step of all.

