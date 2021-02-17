Introducing FaidClothing The Casual Wear Brand That Aids Mental Health Research
FaidClothing introduces our new streetwear brand that aids mental health and brain research. We're starting the conversation through bold statements on casual apparel and accessories.
Feb 17, 2021, 08:38 ET
BETHEL, Conn., Feb.17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FaidClothing today announced their new site launch www.faidclothing.com, a new casual wear brand that donates a $1 from every item sold to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. FaidClothing offers a new way for socially conscious customers to share their values, while bringing attention to social and emotional wellbeing.
"There is no better time than now for this meaningful way to wear our hearts on our sleeves," says Adrienne Austermann founder of the company. "We need to own our feelings and be mindful not to constantly suppress them as so many societal demands will have us do."
Features and benefits of FaidClothing include:
- Comfortable
- Affordable
- Aids mental health research
- Bold statements in a classic design
- Site offers a "Your Story" page as an available outlet
Our products are available now online, at a very affordable price. For more information on FaidClothing visit: www.faidclothing.com.
Short personal stories can be submitted to the site for consideration to be published. Just the act of sharing a traumatic story can be the most beneficial healing step of all.
Media Contact
Adrienne Austermann
203-470-2053
[email protected]
