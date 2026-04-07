Introducing Fair Play: The World's First Digital Prosecutor Powered by Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Play (fairplay-ai.com.br) is the world's first platform powered by artificial intelligence, created to help identify and refer possible cases of online racism. Developed by Ogilvy, in partnership with the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT), the project was born as an innovative response to an urgent and growing crisis: the spread of hate speech and racist manifestations in digital environments.

Studies point to a significant increase in cases of racial hate speech on the internet. In sports, incidents of racism have also been multiplying, both in competitions and on the social networks associated with them. Even so, a large portion of these incidents never reach the justice system. Many victims do not know how to report them. Others face practical difficulties in gathering information and formalizing a complaint.

Fair Play was created to change this. The platform uses artificial intelligence trained on Brazilian and international legislation, relevant case law, and ethical and legal frameworks related to combating racism and hate speech. The objective is simple: to assist society in identifying content that may be discriminatory, contributing to the elimination of barriers that for so long have allowed racism to go unpunished.

"Racism is not only a social problem. It is a crime and requires a legal response. Fair Play brings people closer to justice and fulfills a fundamental educational role: expanding public awareness about the limits of freedom of expression and strengthening collective responsibility in combating racism. It is technology working in favor of equality," stated Polyanna Silvares, Coordinator of the Human Rights Units of the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT).

"We believe technology fulfills its role only when it creates real impact in people's lives. With Fair Play, we are using artificial intelligence not just to identify the problem, but to facilitate access to justice and drive tangible change. It is creatively applied to building a more equitable society," added Renata Maia, Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy Health.

Anyone can use the platform. By accessing fairplay-ai.com.br, the user can insert the text of a post they consider offensive or discriminatory and receive an initial analysis of whether that content could be interpreted as racial hate speech. If so, the case can be referred directly to the competent authorities. No legal knowledge required. No bureaucracy is involved. Fair Play is open to everyone, because the fight against racism should be accessible to everyone as well.

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy has been creating impact for brands through iconic, culture-changing, value-driving ideas since the company was founded by David Ogilvy more than 75 years ago. It builds on that rich legacy through Borderless Creativity – innovating at the intersections of its advertising, public relations, relationship design, consulting, and health capabilities with experts collaborating seamlessly across more than 120 offices spanning 90 countries. Ogilvy currently ranks as the #1 global agency network for creative excellence and effectiveness by WARC, signifying its ability to deliver creative solutions that drive unreasonable impact for clients and communities. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media contact: Tara Mullins // [email protected]

SOURCE Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide