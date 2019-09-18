Introducing FarmToFork™, A New Brand Of Super-Premium Pasta Sauces Rooted In Goodness™

FarmToFork recognizes that when it comes to crafting a premium sauce, each step of the process is as important as the end result. The brand sources its sustainably-grown tomatoes from two multi-generational, family-owned California farms – Casaca Vineyards and Worth Farms – with legacies of caring for their tomato crops and the land: "We've been doing this as a family for decades, which has given us a deep-seeded appreciation for what the earth provides," said Chuck Herrin, tomato farmer at Worth Farms. "We respect the land immensely and value like-minded brands like FarmToFork that share our commitment to preservation and integrity in growing and harvesting food."

The new brand is also dedicated to nurturing communities in the same way its farmer partners tend the soil that grows the sauce's vine-ripened tomatoes. FarmToFork launched with a primary focus on an impactful philanthropic partnership, because of a core belief that sauce tastes better when it does good. "At FarmToFork, the goodness we bring to underserved communities extends beyond a donation," said Mitch Cooper, Brand Manager of Stockton Kitchens, the makers of FarmToFork. "That's why we're proud to support Big Green, a national nonprofit organization with local roots, that brings Learning Gardens to low-income schools and their surrounding communities in cities across the U.S."

FarmToFork's partnership with Big Green provides resources to fund hands-on, garden-based education programs, in addition to supporting agricultural education through curriculum involvement and providing business mentorship to students through Big Green's entrepreneurship program, so that the future of our food and our communities is filled with good. "FarmToFork is the perfect partner for Big Green because of our mission synergy," said Tighe Brown, President of Big Green. "When we learned that the brand's approach to creating pasta sauces involves connecting communities to where their food grows, we knew we wanted to be involved, since we believe in the power of real food, food you can trust to nourish the body. This is a part of the foundation of our organization and what we at Big Green are working to integrate into every school across the country."

From tomatoes picked at the peak of ripeness, to fresh garlic, basil and onions, FarmToFork prides itself on making clean-label sauces that bring the best in thoughtful ingredients straight to your fork. All FarmToFork Pasta Sauces are non-GMO and contain NO tomato paste, NO added sugars and NO artificial colors or flavors. FarmToFork comes in four flavorful varieties that can be found in the pasta sauce aisle for a suggested retail price between $5.99 and $7.99. Each sauce is crafted to complement a wide range of cuisine styles and recipes and offers its own set of rich, distinctive flavors:

Marinara : Bursting with the mouth-watering aroma of vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh onions and garlic, this palate-pleasing classic combines the best of traditional flavors and premium ingredients.

: Bursting with the mouth-watering aroma of vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh onions and garlic, this palate-pleasing classic combines the best of traditional flavors and premium ingredients. Caramelized Onion & Roasted Garlic : A robust sauce packed with savory-sweet caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fresh basil and spices; this sauce delivers a delicious twist on traditional tomato sauce perfect for the adventurous cook.

: A robust sauce packed with savory-sweet caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fresh basil and spices; this sauce delivers a delicious twist on traditional tomato sauce perfect for the adventurous cook. Tomato Basil : Rich and delicious, this versatile sauce combines heaps of fresh basil with sustainably grown tomatoes and fresh onions.

: Rich and delicious, this versatile sauce combines heaps of fresh basil with sustainably grown tomatoes and fresh onions. Spicy Marinara: Add a touch of heat to any dish with this spirited blend of vine-ripened tomatoes, crushed Calabrian chili peppers, fresh garlic and onions.

For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.FarmToForkSauce.com, and follow along on Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

About FarmToFork™

Founded in Fall 2018, FarmToFork™ is a delicious, new brand of super-premium pasta sauces made with simple, premium ingredients and goodness in every jar. The goodness in FarmToFork is carefully crafted using thoughtful ingredients, like sustainable tomatoes harvested from two California family farms and then combined with a focus on connecting local communities to the places where their food grows. FarmToFork is rooted in bringing goodness to the world beyond the last mouthwatering bite, with a range of four rich and distinctive sauce varieties that add unforgettable flavor to any recipe. Manufactured by Stockton Kitchens™ and distributed by Mizkan America, Inc., FarmToFork Pasta Sauces are sold in a re-sealable and recyclable 23.5-ounce glass jar and are available in select grocery and mass retailers nationwide beginning Summer 2019. For a list of available retailers, visit https://FarmToForkSauce.com/where-to-buy.

About Stockton Kitchens™

Based in Mount Prospect, Illinois, Stockton Kitchens™ was founded in Fall 2018 as the manufacturer of FarmToFork™ Pasta Sauces in the U.S. Stockton Kitchens crafts delicious food products with a focus on premium ingredients and elevated taste. As a newly-launched organization, the Stockton Kitchens portfolio currently consists exclusively of its inaugural brand, FarmToFork Pasta Sauces. Stockton Kitchens, LLC is a subsidiary of Mizkan America, Inc. For more information on Stockton Kitchens, visit https://stocktonkitchens.com/.

About Big Green

Big Green was founded in 2011 by The Kitchen restaurateurs Hugo Matheson and Kimbal Musk with the fundamental belief that every child should have the opportunity to play, learn, and grow in healthy communities. Big Green builds a healthier future for kids by connecting them to real food through a nationwide network of Learning Gardens and food literacy programs. Big Green seeks to reduce preventable diet-related health disparities and teach lifelong healthy habits by building a national school food culture that promotes youth wellness. Today there are Learning Gardens in over six hundred schools around the United States reaching 350,000 students every day. For more information, please visit http://biggreen.org or follow on Twitter and Instagram @BigGreen.

Contact:

Emma Cullen

773-993-9680

Emma.Cullen@hkstrategies.com

SOURCE FarmToFork

Related Links

https://farmtoforksauce.com

