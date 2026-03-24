INTRODUCING FEELS MUSIC MESSAGING: THE APP THAT LETS USERS SEND SHORT-FORM MUSIC VIDEO CLIPS TO COMMUNICATE AND CONNECT THROUGH SONG LYRICS

Feels has inked music licensing partnerships in markets across the world with major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and music publishers Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Warner Chappell Music. These landmark partnerships give users access to millions of licensed tracks, videos and lyrics to create short-form clips of official music videos or audio tracks paired with canvas images and lyrical overlays. Built to empower connections between artists, songwriters and fans, the tool allows them to collaborate and create shareable moments that deepen their relationship and expand reach to new audiences. Each "Feels" message unlocks earning potential for artists and allows fans to access full-length tracks via the artists' official music video channels. The platform is founded by Anthony (Tony) Seyler, previously EVP at Interscope Records and a two-time Grammy-nominated entertainment executive, producer and creative innovator who has spent over two decades shaping culture through music.

"Feels is building a new lane for fans to connect with the music and artists they love." said Tony Seyler, Founder & CEO of Feels Music Messaging. "We're transforming music from a listening experience into an active form of connection and communication, one that creates new moments of discovery, engagement, and commercial opportunity for artists and rights holders."

Michael Nash, EVP & Chief Digital Officer at Universal Music Group said, "At UMG, we understand the importance and power of music and lyrics to drive culture, conversation, and community within music fans. We welcome new and innovative commercial partners for our artists and songwriters, and look forward to working with Feels to showcase and amplify the role that music can play in how fans communicate and share socially."

Feels uses Machine Learning, AI and crowdsourcing to map existing music to emotions with a mission to gather deep understanding of our users emotional musical intelligence. Launching with both a dedicated app and a convenient keyboard extension, Feels has an endless library of up to 15-second lyrical clips: everything from trending pop anthems to underground indie favorites, making it as easy as sending a gif.

Product Highlights:

Share Anywhere You Text: Send Feels messages directly to texts, social media, DMs, or group chats.

Send Feels messages directly to texts, social media, DMs, or group chats. Discover Trending Content: Explore trending Feels, curated collections (e.g., "Feeling Flirty," "I Love You"), or search by artist, emotion, song title, and lyrics.

Explore trending Feels, curated collections (e.g., "Feeling Flirty," "I Love You"), or search by artist, emotion, song title, and lyrics. Create Custom Feels: Highlight lyrics, customize fonts and backgrounds, and upload to the community library.

Highlight lyrics, customize fonts and backgrounds, and upload to the community library. Artist Engagement: Artists and labels can create artist profiles to share Feels, video sneak peeks, merch links, concert info, and more.

Artists and labels can create artist profiles to share Feels, video sneak peeks, merch links, concert info, and more. Keyboard Integration: Seamlessly share Feels via an intuitive keyboard extension, much like an emoji keyboard.

Carletta Higginson, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Warner Music Group said, "We want music to be a seamless part of how fans connect every day. Feels creates a new way for them to express themselves, while opening up meaningful discovery and engagement opportunities for our artists."

Backed by legendary industry veterans and led by a team of seasoned tech and music executives, Feels represents the next evolution in music-driven communication, bringing fans, artists, and culture together one music message at a time. Major investors of the platform include Reign Ventures and an impressive roster of music industry leaders like Paul Rosenberg, music executive and manager of Grammy-winning rap legend Eminem, among others.

"I've always been driven by the message and emotion that comes from music," stated Paul Rosenberg, Feels Board Member, Investor and Artist Manager. "The way music makes us feel is what keeps bringing fans back to their favorite artists and their songs. With Feels, fans and artists have a new, unique way to develop and strengthen that bond."

While anyone can download the app, users in select countries may be placed on a waitlist before gaining full access. To download Feels on iOS, go to https://lnk.to/feelsappstore and to download on Android, go to https://lnk.to/feelsplaystore .

Visit FeelsMusic.com to learn more.

About Feels Music Messaging

Feels is a next-generation music messaging app that redefines how people connect through sound. Designed for a generation that expresses itself beyond text, Feels lets users send and receive short-form music video clips that capture emotions, moods, and moments in a way words alone cannot. With a sleek, intuitive interface and a growing community of music lovers, Feels is the future of communication and connection—one song at a time. To learn more and/or to download the app, visit feelsmusic.com.

About Anthony (Tony) Seyler, Founder & CEO, Feels Music Messaging

During his 22+ year tenure at Interscope Records (of Universal Music Group), Seyler pioneered new business divisions including Film and Television Licensing, Soundtrack, Video Game and Sports Marketing, and Interscope Films expanding the label's profitability and worldwide artist reach. He produced the Academy Award shortlisted documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry. Working under Jimmy Iovine, Seyler also helped launch BEATS by Dre®, negotiating music licensing that cemented its early cultural legacy.

SOURCE Feels Music Messaging