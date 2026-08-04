A Fender First, Includes a Creative Chord-Mode, Context-Aware FATAR Pads and Unrivaled Integration With Fender Studio Pro

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fender Studio announces Fender® Motion: a line of professional creative controllers designed to spark inspiration for songwriters and producers of all genres. Available in 16 or 32-pads, the new Motion controllers are built for improvisation and exploring sounds. The built-in chord mode provides playable custom-voiced progressions and assignable scales, turning ideas into songs in seconds. Motion pairs natively with the award-winning DAW, Fender Studio Pro, giving musicians and creators the freedom to write, edit and perform without breaking focus or leaving the instrument. Spanning songwriting, beatmaking, finger drumming, melodic sequencing, mixing, live performance and studio production, Fender Motion empowers creators with innovative production tools to stay in the flow and make more music, faster.

INTRODUCING FENDER MOTION: WITH BUILT-IN SONGWRITING TOOLS AND DEDICATED DAW CONTROL

"Since we debuted Motion at NAMM, the anticipation has been off the charts. It confirmed what we already knew: players don't want a controller that handles one corner of their workflow, they want one built for all of it," said Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer, Fender Electronics. "Motion gets the same obsessive attention to detail we put into everything we build. Pair it with Fender Studio Pro and your sessions, your sounds, your tones and your rig all move together, from the first take at home to the last song of the night."

Key Features Include:

Fender Studio Pro Integration — For an intuitive and uniquely connected experience, Motion offers deep integration with Fender Studio Pro. Fender Studio Pro perpetual license is included with purchase of Fender Motion 16 or 32.

For an intuitive and uniquely connected experience, Motion offers deep integration with Fender Studio Pro. Fender Studio Pro perpetual license is included with purchase of Fender Motion 16 or 32. Playable Chord Progressions and Scales — Over 30 iconic, playable human-made progressions and assignable scales with organic voicings let creators start creating instantly, without memorizing patterns.

Over 30 iconic, playable human-made progressions and assignable scales with organic voicings let creators start creating instantly, without memorizing patterns. Available in 16 and 32 pads — Fender Motion offers two configurations of professional-grade FATAR pads, so players can choose the setup that fits their creative process and performance style.

Fender Motion offers two configurations of professional-grade FATAR pads, so players can choose the setup that fits their creative process and performance style. RGB Touch Encoders and Touch Strips — The RGB Touch Encoders and Touch Strips offer tactile control over virtual instruments, effects and mixer functions in Fender Studio Pro.

The RGB Touch Encoders and Touch Strips offer tactile control over virtual instruments, effects and mixer functions in Fender Studio Pro. Hands-On Session Control — Without leaving the creative flow or reaching for the mouse, players can navigate tracks, plug-in controls, transport and other events in Fender Studio Pro.

Without leaving the creative flow or reaching for the mouse, players can navigate tracks, plug-in controls, transport and other events in Fender Studio Pro. Context-Aware FATAR Pads — Built in partnership with FATAR, the world-renowned keybed experts, these pads represent FATAR's first-ever pad design bringing their premium craftsmanship to drums, chords, melodies and scales for expressive control exactly when players need it.

Built in partnership with FATAR, the world-renowned keybed experts, these pads represent FATAR's first-ever pad design bringing their premium craftsmanship to drums, chords, melodies and scales for expressive control exactly when players need it. Instant "Add" Button — With the Instant "Add" Button, players can quickly add virtual instruments, audio tracks or effects without interrupting creative flow in Fender Studio Pro.

With the Instant "Add" Button, players can quickly add virtual instruments, audio tracks or effects without interrupting creative flow in Fender Studio Pro. Real-Time Performance and Editing — Creators can shape sounds, edit instrument parts and mix with the same tactile control used in Fender Studio Pro.

Creators can shape sounds, edit instrument parts and mix with the same tactile control used in Fender Studio Pro. DAW Compatibility — Motion is compatible with other major DAWs, allowing for ultimate flexibility and freedom.

Motion is compatible with other major DAWs, allowing for ultimate flexibility and freedom. MIDI I/O — Connect external synths, drum machines and hybrid setups for computer-free or mixed workflows.

"The Motion controllers feel like a direct line between what I'm thinking and Fender Studio Pro," said Yaahn Hunter Jr., artist and music producer. "I prefer pads when programming drums and triggering samples, but Chord Mode surprised me with how much faster it makes writing on the fly, and tweaking plugin parameters live with the knobs means I can express myself artistically without having to draw in automation lines in Fender Studio Pro."

Fender Motion pairs its expressive, precision-engineered hardware with deep native integration into Studio Pro. As part of the creative Fender Studio ecosystem, the brand is built to eliminate friction through seamless integration. Motion marks the next chapter in Fender Studio's mission to unify the creative process, delivering tools engineered to keep creators inspired, connected and in flow.

Watch Yaahn Hunter Jr. turn the living room into a production and beat lab, exploring Fender Motion's full range of capabilities. Demo video can be found HERE.

Lifestyle, artist and product images can be found HERE. Full product descriptions and specifications can be found HERE.

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender, @FenderStudio and @PreSonus.

Fender Motion 16 Controllers (MSRP: $269.99 USD, £239 GBP, €279 EUR, $479 AUD, ¥42,570 JPY) – The Fender Motion 16 puts expressive, professional-grade control in creators hands, with seamless Fender Studio Pro integration. Navigate Timeline and access instruments and functions instantly—record, edit and perform without leaving the instrument. Smart, context-aware pads adapt between drums, melodies and chords, while illuminated encoders provide hands-on control over playback, editing and mixing. Motion's dynamic FATAR® pads and vibrant encoders deliver unmatched playability and touch responsiveness across any DAW. Like a true instrument, Motion lets creators improvise with intelligent scales, explore 30+ chord progressions, shape sound via expressive touch strips and stay fully immersed in songwriting, beatmaking, finger drumming, sequencing and more.

Fender Motion 32 Controllers (MSRP: $329.99 USD, £299 GBP, €349 EUR, $549 AUD, ¥50,820 JPY) – The Fender Motion 32 puts expressive, professional-grade control in creators hands, with seamless Fender Studio Pro integration. Navigate Timeline and access instruments and functions instantly—record, edit and perform without leaving the instrument. Smart, context-aware pads adapt between drums, melodies and chords, while illuminated encoders provide hands-on control over playback, editing and mixing. Motion's dynamic FATAR® pads and vibrant encoders deliver unmatched playability and touch responsiveness across any DAW. Like a true instrument, Motion lets creators improvise with intelligent scales, explore 30+ chord progressions, shape sound via expressive touch strips and stay fully immersed in songwriting, beatmaking, finger drumming, sequencing and more.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT FENDER STUDIO:

Built on decades of innovation, Fender Studio brings industry-leading software, meticulously engineered hardware and legendary tone into a powerful music creation ecosystem for the next wave of music makers. Anchored by Fender Studio Pro recording software, Fender Quantum Series Interfaces and Fender Motion Controllers, this next-generation lineup delivers seamless integration across hardware and software, empowering artists to take their ideas from first riff to final release. Together, these tools represent the next evolution of Fender's vision: connecting tradition and technology to inspire the next generation of music makers and empowering them to focus on what matters most: making music.

FENDER and FENDER STUDIO are trademarks of FMIC and/or its affiliates.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners, and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

Prices shown are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in respective currencies and are for reference only. Final retail prices are independently determined by authorized retailers and distributors. Actual prices may vary significantly due to retailer pricing policies, local market conditions, taxes, duties, import fees, currency fluctuations and other factors. Prices are subject to change without notice. This pricing information does not constitute an offer to sell or a guarantee of availability at the stated prices. Consumers should contact authorized retailers in their region for current pricing and availability.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation