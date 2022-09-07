Introducing Fidelis Nutritionals™

Ohio-Based Company Launches New Food, Treats and Supplements Designed Specifically for Big Dogs

OBETZ, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big dogs are special. They're our faithful companions, our best friends, our protectors. That's why two entrepreneurs from Ohio created Fidelis Nutritionals dog food – the first freeze-dried raw diets designed to help keep big dogs healthy, active and alert.

Fidelis Nutritionals

Lori and Wade Morrell poured all their experience training military, law enforcement and family security dogs, into this savory, high protein-powered food. Produced in Ohio and available in Cage Free Chicken and Free Range Beef, each serving is loaded with every essential nutrient it takes to help large dogs thrive.

"Because our pets care so much about us, we're always looking for ways to take better care of them," commented Wade Morrell, Fidelis Nutritionals CEO. "Our diets, treats and supplements were crafted with the finest ingredients to ensure that all big dogs are fueled to perform at their very best."

New Fidelis Nutritionals freeze-dried raw treats are beneficial for large breeds, too. Packed with natural vitamins and animal protein, these 100% pure chicken liver and beef liver morsels are the ideal between-meal reward for dogs of any breed or size. Just like the company's diets, they're freeze-dried to preserve nutrient value, aroma and flavor.

Fidelis Nutritionals soft chew supplements are also available to help dogs who may be exhibiting unusual stress, suffering from dry, itchy skin or transitioning into their next life stage. These veterinarian-formulated chews help support all dogs and their particular metabolic needs. They're available in Skin & Coat, Probiotic, Daily Multi and Joint Support varieties.

Pet parents interested in trying Fidelis Nutritionals products can purchase them at fidelispet.com, where they can save 25% on their first order. For every package of food, treats or supplements sold, the company donates a portion of the proceeds to train shelter pets as service dogs and help military veterans adopt them.

About Fidelis Nutritionals

FIDELIS is an ancient word that means ever faithful, ever true. It seemed like the perfect name for a line of food, treats and supplements designed specifically for large dogs. Decades of military and law enforcement training experience have taught founders Lori and Wade Morrell that larger breeds need a no-compromise, high protein-powered diet to help them stay healthy, active and alert. That's why they created the Fidelis Nutritionals line. Each of these unique foods, treats and supplements is carefully crafted to offer the utmost in quality, nutrition and taste. For more information, please visit fidelispet.com.

Media Note: Interviews and images are available upon request.

Media Contact :

Alyson Brodsky

Matrix Partners

312-648-9972 x133

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Nutritionals