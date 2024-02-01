Introducing FinBe USA's New Auto Loan Program for Franchise Dealers

News provided by

FinBe USA

01 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinBe USA is excited to announce the launch of our new auto loan program specifically designed to help Franchise Dealerships connect customers in different credit circumstances with the best financing solutions. This program is a win/win for Franchise Dealerships across the country—not only can dealerships better serve an underserved population, but they can increase their profits on the backend in an effort to better protect the consumer and the vehicle.

Continue Reading
Franchise Dealer Program Highlights
Franchise Dealer Program Highlights

At FinBe USA, we understand the importance of strong partnerships between dealerships and lenders in creating seamless and successful auto buying transactions. With our new Franchise auto loan program, we aim to empower dealerships to better serve their customers and drive greater satisfaction and loyalty.

Key features of our new Franchise auto loan program include:

  1. Up to $10,000 of backend products.
  2. Competitive Financing Options: We offer competitive financing to customers who are new to the US, in open Chapter 7 & 13 Bankruptcies, and who have thin credit, bad credit, or no credit.
  3. Quick and Easy Approval Process: Our streamlined approval process enables dealerships to secure financing for their customers swiftly and efficiently.
  4. Flexible Terms: We understand that every customer is unique, which is why we provide flexible terms and conditions that can be customized to match specific requirements, from loan duration to down payment options.
  5. Dedicated Dealer Support: Our team of experienced professionals is committed to providing dealerships with personalized support and guidance every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for both dealers and customers.
  6. State-of-the-Art Technology: With FinBe USA's Dealer Portal, structuring a loan has never been easier.

By partnering with FinBe USA, Franchise Dealerships can gain a competitive edge in the market by offering subprime and near prime customers access to innovative financing solutions that prioritize convenience, transparency, and affordability.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new auto loan program to Franchise Dealerships, empowering them to enhance the car buying experience for existing and new customers," said Scot Seagrave, FinBe USA CEO. "This program offers Franchise Dealerships benefits such as accepting job letters, lower discounts, increased backend, and our equity program."

"We have the ability to underwrite these individuals differently with our credit models to provide them with better financing terms while simultaneously helping dealerships increase their customer base and profits. With our flexible financing options, streamlined approval process, and dedicated dealer support, we are committed to helping Franchise dealerships drive greater success and satisfaction," concluded Mr. Seagrave .

To learn more about our new auto loan program and partnership opportunities, visit www.finbeusa.com or call 877-475-5959 to speak with one of our Dealer Relationship Managers.

About FinBe USA
Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, FinBe USA is a national deep subprime lender that has been working with franchise and independent auto dealerships since 2007 to originate auto loans for applicants.

SOURCE FinBe USA

Also from this source

Crédito Real USA Finance is now: FinBe USA

Crédito Real USA Finance is now: FinBe USA

Crédito Real USA Finance, LLC, is excited to announce the official launch of our company's new brand as FinBe USA. This rebranding represents a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.