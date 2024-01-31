INTRODUCING FIREFALL RANCH: A PHENOMENAL NEW GETAWAY AT YOSEMITE'S DOORSTEP

The newest addition to the Yosemite landscape, opening Spring 2024, is an exceptional mountain resort.

YOSEMITE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcoming guests this May 2024, Firefall Ranch offers an unparalleled blend of rustic elegance, exceptional nature-forward experiences, and sustainable travel practices, all within minutes of Yosemite's popular northwest entrance. A beckoning retreat for discerning travelers, the Ranch comprises 55 thoughtfully designed, stand-alone cottages and villas dispersed amongst 300 acres of serene meadowland and forested rolling hills. The Ranch's name takes inspiration from the eagerly anticipated natural marvel of Firefall — an annual phenomenon that takes place in world-famous Yosemite Valley when each February the sunlight streams perfectly through the thin cascade of water at Horsetail Fall, transforming it into a breathtaking, fiery orange stream over the sheer face of iconic El Capitan.

"We couldn't be more excited to open this distinctive, one-of-a-kind resort. The wonderful owners leveraged their high-end construction expertise and poured their heart and soul into creating a stunning, timeless, intimate lodge with custom woodwork and furnishings throughout," confirmed resort manager Joe Juszkiewicz.

INVITING COTTAGES ON EXPANSIVE ACREAGE

Firefall Ranch invites guests to embrace a world away from the everyday, offering not only accommodations but a private and enveloping connection with the surrounding natural beauty of Yosemite. A 'destination within a destination,' Firefall Ranch features 55 stand-alone cottages and villas with one, two, and three-bedroom configurations. Each cottage and villa boasts a double-sided indoor/outdoor fireplace, an expansive covered deck, and striking design details. Luxurious and relaxed, Firefall Ranch stands as a secluded haven with its own hiking trails, leading guests through the private forested hillside with stunning vistas that overlook the entire ranch. A natural pond adds to the tranquility, providing a peaceful spot for reflection, while carved pathways procure space for calming walks and bathing in the soothing sounds of redwing blackbirds. The main grounds are flat, ensuring easy accessibility for guests to enjoy the property throughout the seasons.

APPROACHABLE MODERN MOUNTAIN CUISINE

The signature Restaurant at Firefall Ranch presents an upscale yet playful approach to modern mountain cuisine. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, flavorful menus are rooted in natural hardwood grilling, include delicious and healthy mountain fare, and top it all off with a delectable selection of fresh desserts made daily. Adjacent to the Restaurant is a private wine room that showcases a well-balanced collection of wines from accomplished vintners in California and around the world. The Tavern, a separate, more casual dining experience, is a memorable gathering spot after an adventurous day. Amidst a lively and comfortable atmosphere, guests can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, curated wines, craft beers, and free-spirited non-alcoholic drinks. Lastly, The General Store provides a rich array of gifts and treats along with essentials for all of your Yosemite adventures, from made-to-order coffees to trail-ready breakfasts and lunches to happy hour supplies.

RANCH ACTIVITIES AND UNFORGETTABLE EVENTS

Firefall Ranch offers a seasonally rotating activities calendar that ensures a variety of experiences for guests of all ages. Designed for kids and kids at heart, daily activities include nightly fireside s'mores, stargazing, crafts, wine tastings, and more. The heated pool and hot tubs offer family-friendly fun in the summer and romantic sunsets in quieter seasons. Outdoor activities include bocce ball, horseshoes, ping pong, hammocks, and serene scenic vistas. The inviting Guest Lounge includes a double-sided fireplace, cozy seating, games, and panoramic views. Guests can also enjoy a plethora of guided excursions, from driving tours of the park's iconic sites to adventurous hikes, biking, snowshoeing, fly fishing, overnight backpacking, and even a private airplane ride over the park. The Recreation Desk and dedicated team assists guests in planning recreation, exploration, and wellness activities. For a full-service spa experience, guests are encouraged to visit nearby sister resort, Rush Creek Lodge & Spa.

In additin to recreational activities, Firefall Ranch offers flexible, indoor and outdoor function spaces for unforgettable retreats, weddings, and group gatherings. The breathtaking event space, Peregrine Hall, with towering cathedral ceilings and dramatic custom woodwork, provides an elevated view of the forested surroundings and can accommodate groups from 50 to 225 people — providing endless options for unforgettable events.

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND SELF-FUNDED YOUTH PROGRAM

As part of the esteemed Yosemite Hotel Collection, Firefall Ranch is fortunate to partner with sister Yosemite properties Rush Creek Lodge & Spa and Evergreen Lodge , both Certified B Corporations that are leading the way in sustainable travel with social responsibility and an environmental stewardship program at the core of their operations. A stay at Firefall Ranch supports an on-site, self-funded Youth Employment Program providing high-potential young adults from urban backgrounds with career experiences, life skills mentorship, financial literacy, and exposure to the wonders of Yosemite. In addition, innovative water, energy, and waste management endeavors ensure the Ranch is optimized for minimal impact on the surrounding environment.

Firefall Ranch is now taking reservations for stays starting May 1, 2024, and is located at 24025 CA-120, Groveland, CA 95321. For additional information, please visit the website at firefallranch.com or follow on Instagram at @firefallranch .

ABOUT FIREFALL RANCH

With its 2024 grand opening, Firefall Ranch proudly joins its two long-established sister properties. While the Ranch itself is new, its location has historic Yosemite roots, formerly serving as a stop on the original stagecoach route to the Park in the 1870s. Firefall sits on 300 sprawling acres of meadowland and Sierra foothills along Yosemite's Hwy 120 West corridor, the direct route from the San Francisco Bay Area. With 55 standalone cottages and villas spread throughout the property, there is space for guests to enjoy a secluded, nature-forward getaway enveloped in pristine natural beauty. Firefall is built by long-time local contractor Robert E. Boyer Construction, Inc. and owned by the Boyer & Oliva Families in partnership with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California. Boyer was also instrumental in expanding Evergreen Lodge and building Rush Creek Lodge.

ABOUT YOSEMITE HOTEL COLLECTION

Yosemite Hotel Collection provides visitors with three remarkable lodging options that are each ideal for exploring Yosemite National Park: Rush Creek Lodge & Spa , Evergreen Lodge , and now Firefall Ranch . Each lodge serves as a 'destination within a destination' and brings its own distinctive approach to amenities such as restaurants, taverns, general stores, heated saltwater pools & hot tubs, daily activities, and professionally guided excursions, with no hidden resort or parking fees.

Leading the way in sustainable travel, all three lodges follow rigorous Certified B Corporation standards for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. Most significantly, the lodges operate a fully self-funded Youth Development Program, comprehensive water conservation systems that repurpose nearly 100% of water on-site, and a host of additional environmental stewardship initiatives.

SOURCE Firefall Ranch at Yosemite