Introducing FixxAI: Your Next-Generation AI Co-Pilot for Home Improvement and Repair

Night & Day Studio

03 Oct, 2023

Empowering Homeowners: FixxAI Transforms Home Improvement Guidance with Advanced AI Capabilities.

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine having a home improvement expert right in the palm of your hand, ready to assist you whenever you need. This is now a reality with the launch of FixxAI, an innovative AI chatbot designed to serve as your personal co-pilot for home improvement projects. FixxAI encapsulates the knowledge of thousands of industry experts, delivering on-demand advice in seconds. Created by the team at Night & Day Studio, FixxAI aims to simplify your home improvement tasks.

About FixxAI

From small tasks like fixing a leaky faucet to more extensive endeavors such as complete home renovations, FixxAI offers practical advice across a plethora of topics. This includes guidance on appliances, HVAC systems, septic systems, and even insights into legal and real estate challenges. This resource is available to users at no cost.

Technology

FixxAI isn't just another chatbot; it's a sophisticated conversational AI model developed using cutting-edge machine learning frameworks. It has been designed to understand and respond to human inputs intuitively, employing robust machine learning algorithms to provide users with accurate and timely advice.

Interactivity

FixxAI offers flexibility in how you interact with it, providing both text and voice chat options. The voice chat, powered by Google's Text-to-Speech technology, ensures natural speech synthesis. Coupled with advanced voice recognition, FixxAI ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience.

Access & Platforms

FixxAI is available across multiple platforms. It's available as a web app at https://fixxai.com/ and as a downloadable app for Android or iOS. Whether you prefer browsing on your computer, or getting it from the App Store, the user-friendly interface ensures effortless interactions.

Founder's Note

"Throughout history, technological milestones like the wheel and electricity have profoundly influenced our lives. Today, AI marks the next pivotal shift. With FixxAI, homeowners have 24/7 access to expertise across all home categories. It's like having a council of top-tier specialists, ready to provide on-demand advice in mere seconds," shared Jesse Sneider, Founder of Night & Day Studio.

For more about FixxAI, visit https://fixxai.com/ or see contact details below.

About Night & Day Studio

Night & Day Studio offers a range of digital services, including full-stack development, fintech solutions, design, and digital advertising. Their portfolio includes MyCryptoCheckout, a decentralized crypto payment gateway, which has processed over 1 million payments with a collective value exceeding $205 million. Night & Day Studio combines creativity with data-driven approaches to meet diverse digital needs.

