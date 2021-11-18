Introducing FLATED: Inflatable Automotive, Outdoor, and Pet Gear Set to Revolutionize Road Travel

Born from outdoor gear and stand-up paddle industry veterans and leaders, FLATED is designed to make mobile and adventurous lifestyles simpler, more efficient, and ultimately more enjoyable. Featuring high-tech dropstitch construction, which uses tens of thousands of stitches to create a rigid shape and surface, FLATED toppers, platforms and carriers are waterproof, durable, and inflate and deflate in minutes for nimble storage and ultimate convenience. FLATED product styles come with an easy carry bag with backpack-style shoulder straps or roll up for quick and tidy storage.

FLATED's initial launch includes the Air-Topper, the world's first inflatable truck shell, ready for any adventure or everyday use, with initial models fitting Ford and Chevrolet standard and short bed trucks and Toyota Tacoma standard bed trucks. The Air-Topper features 8 attachment points to secure to truck rails and tinted and rollable vinyl side windows with zipping and removable side screens, all made of tough as nails, waterproof military grade materials. The Air-Topper debuts at $1999.99 .

The patent-pending Air-Carrier is the ultimate solution to heavy and cumbersome cargo boxes that when stored, can easily take up valuable garage and yard space. Like the Air-Topper, FLATED's Air-Carrier is easy-to-install, maximizes storage and cargo space, and stores in a small, easy carry bag. Available in Medium and Large size options, the Air-Carrier is a space-saving, cost-approachable game-changer at $799 .

Turning trucks, vans, SUVS into roving homes on the road the FLATED Air-Deck provides a comfortable place to crash while preserving precious cargo and storage space underneath. Available in small, medium, and large, the patent-pending Air Deck easily converts vehicles into a mobile adventure for $749.

Simplifying and revolutionizing pet travel by eliminating the need for bulky hard-sided pet crates, the patent-pending Air-Chalet is spacious, incredibly strong, well-ventilated with zippered screens, and secures to vehicle tie-down points. Available in small, medium, and large, the Air Chalet rolls up into a small profile for quick and easy storage and goes for $599.

Based in the stand-up paddle and surf destination of Carlsbad, California, FLATED continues to innovate and bring new solutions to anyone looking to get out more often with more ease. www.getflated.com

