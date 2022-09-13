Introducing flavrs, the First App Marrying Premium Content and Commerce for Foodies

flavrs Launches with $7M in Funding From Andreessen Horowitz and other great investors including Top Culinary Stars and Celebrities, Creating the First Food-Focused App Where Consumers Can Watch, Shop, and Eat.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- flavrs launches in beta today to provide foodies with the first shoppable-video platform that merges premium food content and commerce. The platform connects high-quality food videos to shopping, starting with groceries, through an industry-first Instacart integration. This first-of-its-kind platform is launching with $7 million in seed funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Wellington Access Ventures, Cercano Management, Progression Fund, and firstminute Capital, along with culinary legends such as Eric Ripert (chef and co-owner of New York's 3 Michelin-Starred Le Bernardin), Tom Colicchio , and more. This funding enables flavrs to launch the platform in beta with a leading talent roster that will create a diverse array of videos and allow users to shop for ingredients and replicate the recipes at home.

flavrs is designed for passionate foodies who have been long deprived of one central digital ecosystem where they will discover the best food content, cook along with recipes, and shop. The platform partners with renowned chefs and creators such as Eric Ripert , Andrew "Babish" Rea , Jamie Milner from Everything Delish , Davon Moseley from Royale Eats and more, to give users premium video recipe tutorials with a shopping-driven component that allows them to replicate the meals they watch at home, and to purchase ingredients through a custom integration with Instacart.

Purpose-built to inspire consumers to Watch, Shop, and Eat, flavrs is feature-packed with unique offerings such as a digital cookbook, meal planning and grocery shopping tools, and a custom, intuitive food-centric experience built for foodies.

Connie Chan, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, states, "flavrs is building a new experience from the ground up--marrying the best food content with smart recipe data, shopping, meal planning, and other food-specific functionalities--enabling it to become a standalone platform for food. flavrs goes beyond discovery and motivation by helping you take action."

flavrs is being launched by a diverse team of ex-YouTube, Facebook, Google, and Twitter executives who have been working with content and creators for over 10 years. The team also has deep expertise in commerce (Google Shopping, Plaid), CPG (Procter & Gamble), and food businesses (Independent Restaurants, Ritz Hotel Paris, Le Cordon Bleu).

Co-founders Alejandro Oropeza (CEO) and François Chu (CTO) connected through their shared passion for food, and a genuine desire to elevate chefs and creators while improving the shopping experience for food lovers worldwide. Oropeza, a trained chef and former Global Head of Creator Marketing at YouTube, wants to unleash the untapped potential of chefs and creators in the food space, and partnered with Chu who brings his extensive experience in commerce as a former Engineer at Google Shopping and Product Manager at Plaid to develop a platform for food creators and viewers alike, capitalizing on the $130 billion creator economy.

"I've spent my life surrounded by food. I grew up in Mexico City in a family of restauranteurs and chefs and began cooking at age 7 as a way to express myself. Francois and I strongly believe in the power of food as the ultimate, most universal human experience. Later on, I had the privilege of helping shape the creator ecosystem at YouTube. Launching flavrs is truly a culmination of our life's work, and Francois and I couldn't be more proud to offer creators and foodies alike a home where they can Watch, Shop, and Eat," said Oropeza. "It is also remarkable that in an industry where diversity continues to be a huge challenge, flavrs has two immigrant founders and a cap table where over 90% of the capital is represented by partners who identify as female and/or people of color. We look forward to creating an experience that celebrates and amplifies more people, ideas, and cultures around food."

flavrs is available on the App Store starting today and will be adding users to its beta waitlist quickly. Aspiring flavrs creators can sign-up at flavrs.com/creators to join the all-star cast of established and aspiring talent and get access to new dedicated opportunities.

About flavrs:

SOURCE flavrs