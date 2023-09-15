Introducing Flomenco: A No-Code Media Workflow Solution Built by Media Technologists for Media Professionals

News provided by

Flomenco

15 Sep, 2023, 09:21 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flomenco LLC launched "WorkFlo", no-code software making media workflow automation easy, fast, and affordable by removing development required for system integration, orchestration, and data visualization, reducing implementation time from months to minutes.

Today, Media and Entertainment content creators, contributors, and distributors manually manage interactions between internal systems, software products, and 3rd parties when operating their media workflows. Any automation is heavily customized and requires users to engage development and engineering teams to make lengthy and expensive modifications as business requirements change. 

With Flomenco WorkFlo, customers easily create automated workflows connecting their tools and services with just a few clicks in the WorkFlo visual canvas, and all under a low cost pay-as-you-use model.

"Media workflows are made up of dozens of unique business data and media processing systems, all operated by different teams across the enterprise, making any changes or additions to a workflow very complex," said Rob Delf, CEO, Fabric. "Every customer deployment at Fabric requires many integrations with other customer systems, which distracts from our product development. With Flomenco our customers can easily integrate our product with others in the media supply chain without any development work and we can rely on the Flomenco team to support that integration for the long term. It's a win for us and a win for our customers."

WorkFlo standardizes the integration of best-in-class M&E tools offering an intuitive drag-and-drop visual interface for connectivity that allows users to create comprehensive workflows without any development knowledge. The platform, backed by real-world insights and extensive industry expertise, permits users to select triggers and actions from a growing library of onboarded services. Users can also configure custom API actions and triggers. WorkFlo simplifies the complexity of data mapping with the same effortless drag-and-drop functionality used to connect systems.

Flomenco's out-of-the-box WorkFlo templates further accelerate the process of media workflow creation with templates for common media supply chain use cases that can be deployed in minutes. 

Flomenco's depth in understanding media systems empowers customers to connect systems and map data quickly and easily, reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and allowing for faster time to market. Systems are connected with minimal disruption and maximum flexibility, enabling workflow creation and automation in days, not months, and enabling the business productivity, resilience, continuity, and information insights sought by executives.

SOURCE Flomenco

