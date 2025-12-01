Introducing Flood Quotes: Transforming Flood Insurance Quoting/Writing for Agencies and Brokers

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flood Quotes, a National Flood Insurance, LLC platform, is transforming the way agencies and brokers secure flood insurance coverage for their customers. Our innovative platform streamlines the entire process, providing real-time, accurate quotes from both the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP/FEMA) carriers and private flood insurance providers – all in one place.

With Flood Quotes, users can efficiently compare multiple quotes from carriers, purchase policies seamlessly, and manage everything through a user-friendly dashboard. The days of manual rate shopping and complex underwriting are over. Now, brokers and agencies can offer their clients the best coverage options with ease, accuracy, and speed.

Key Features of Flood Quotes:

Real-Time Quotes : Instantly compare competitive rates from all available flood insurers.

: Instantly compare competitive rates from all available flood insurers. Seamless Binding : Purchase policies directly on the platform for fast and hassle-free coverage.

: Purchase policies directly on the platform for fast and hassle-free coverage. User-Friendly Dashboard : Manage Quotes, policies, and client details with an intuitive interface.

: Manage Quotes, policies, and client details with an intuitive interface. Expanded Carrier Access: Gain access to both NFIP/FEMA carriers and a wide range of private flood insurers.

Getting a quote is as simple as entering a property address, filling in basic property details and coverage amounts, and then selecting the best quote. Once completed, users can finalize the policy and pay the premium directly within the platform. This end-to-end solution ensures that brokers and agencies can deliver superior service while saving time and resources.

"We developed Flood Quotes to simplify, expedite, and streamline quoting and underwriting for flood insurance," said Mandi Ohse, Marketing and Business Development Manager for National Flood Insurance, LLC. "By offering real-time pricing and expanded carrier access, we enable brokers and agencies to provide the best coverage solutions for their clients, quickly and efficiently."

Flood Quotes is now available for agencies and brokers nationwide. To learn more or to get started, visit https://floodquotes.us/.

