Introducing Flute: Payments Built for the Everyday Economy

The new brand and unified platform follow multi-year investment in product, engineering and leadership

TEMPE, Ariz., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Payments today announced its rebrand as Flute, alongside the launch of a unified payments platform built for the growing businesses that power the everyday economy. Flute brings payments, working capital, transaction reporting and merchant servicing into a single account for the millions of merchants across the independent retail, personal services, professional services and hospitality industries.

Millions of local U.S. businesses take payments at point of sale, and most are stuck between off-the-shelf services that weren't built for them and legacy processors that haven't kept up. Flute was built so merchants no longer have to choose: transparent pricing, same-day payouts, a responsive service team, modern payments acceptance and a real-time dashboard to run their business.

The platform brings together:

Dashboard: payments, deposits, and reporting in one view

Embedded finance: working capital and same-day payouts based on the merchant's own transaction history

Business management: invoicing, recurring billing and dispute resolution

"Most merchants didn't choose their payment processor so much as they just inherited one," said Derek Dean, CEO of Flute. "For a salon, restaurant, jewelry store, veterinary clinic or funeral home, that can mean rates they can't break down, statements that take an accountant to decipher and frozen funds when a dispute lands. The merchants who switched to get more control often gave up technology that actually works. We built Flute to free growing businesses from that trade-off."

The new brand and platform follow a multi-year investment in Flute's leadership, product and engineering teams. Since its founding, Flute has signed more than 113,000 customers and processed over $40 billion in payment volume. Its partner network includes ISOs, ISVs and trade associations like Jewelers of America and the National Funeral Directors Association.

"Every transaction a merchant runs is a data point about their business," said Avin Arumugam, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Flute. "With Flute, that data feeds their working capital, their reporting and their tools. We didn't build a platform that processes payments, we built one that helps businesses run."

Learn how Flute supports growing businesses at flute.com.

About Flute

Flute is the payments platform for the everyday economy. Backed by Corsair Capital, Flute gives growing businesses the financial tools to run their operations efficiently, without the headaches or the price tag. Learn more at flute.com.

Media Contact

Tanner Garza

PANBlast for Flute

[email protected]

SOURCE Flute