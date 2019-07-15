Introducing F.N. Sharp: The Category-Changing Knife Brand That Delivers Beautiful Damascus Steel Kitchen Cutlery Paired With an Unrivaled Sharpening Subscription

A first in the category, F.N. Sharp's Right Angle Sharpening Service is included with all F.N. Sharp knife purchases and offers a unique solution to sharpening the most important tool in the kitchen. The Right Angle Sharpening Service is a subscription-based service that pre-ships an identical set of F.N. Sharp knives to your door - with specially designed pre-paid packaging - for an effortless return of your dull knives. The service ensures that customers are never without a sharp set of knives and eliminates the hassle of searching for brick-and-mortar sharpening options or the difficulty of DIY sharpening. The Right Angle Sharpening Service provides consumers convenience and simplicity, also allowing subscribers to adjust the delivery schedule to coincide with holidays and special occasions when entertaining and home cooking are at their peak.

"No matter your level of proficiency in the kitchen, having sharp knives is an essential component for enjoyable meal preparation," said Matt Steingraber, Co-Founder of F.N. Sharp. "We didn't invent the best knife sharpener, we just invented the best way to keep consumer's knives sharp. Our goal is to not only bring beautiful, perfectly sharp, and extremely durable high-quality knives to the market, but to also make it easier than ever to maintain that perfectly sharp edge."

Crafted from Japanese VG10 Damascus steel, each blade features an exquisite feather pattern and exceptionally sharp edge, while all blade handles are made from a durable G10 material and are designed to give full control with every cut. When paired with its unique sharpening service, F.N. Sharp brings a whole new edge to the home cutlery industry.

"A great amount of research and testing went into perfecting these knives," said Michael Murray, Co-Founder of F.N. Sharp. "From the handle material, to the characteristics of the steel, our team is dedicated to ensuring that F.N. Sharp knives are the best on the market in terms of quality, sharpness, durability and design. Pairing that with our exclusive Right Angle Sharpening Service allows us to offer consumers a truly exceptional product."

F.N. Sharp knives are available in sets of three or six:

The 3-KNIFE SET features the essentials of any kitchen, including an 8" Chef, 6" Santoku and 3" Paring.

features the essentials of any kitchen, including an 8" Chef, 6" Santoku and 3" Paring. The 6-KNIFE SET is complete with every tool needed to tackle any ingredient, including an 8" Chef, 8" Bread, 6" Santoku, 5" Boning, 4" Utility and 3" Paring.

is complete with every tool needed to tackle any ingredient, including an 8" Chef, 8" Bread, 6" Santoku, 5" Boning, 4" Utility and 3" Paring. Steak knives are also available and can be added to any order in sets of 4.

Each set comes with a complimentary and unique Acacia Wood Knife Block that features exterior magnets to display knives on the outside, as well as interior flex rods that provide the freedom to store knives in any quantity and configuration one may like.

Knife Sets are available for purchase in the contiguous 48 states and retail exclusively online at fnsharp.com. Prices range from $880 for a 3-Knife Set to $1,380 for a 6-Knife Set and gifting options are available.

For additional information, visit fnsharp.com or connect with F.N. Sharp on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT F.N. Sharp

Headquartered in Tarpon Springs, FL, F.N. Sharp is a direct to consumer kitchen knife manufacturer. For three years, co-Founders Michael Murray, Matt Steingraber and Danielle Steingraber worked diligently to create a premium product to revolutionize the at-home culinary experience. Differentiated by striking designs, superior steel and a hassle-free sharpening subscription model, F.N. Sharp brings a whole new edge to the home cutlery industry. For additional information, visit fnsharp.com or connect on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

