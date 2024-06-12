Introducing Foothill Flourish: Individualized Boutique Therapy with Immediate Availability

PASADENA, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foothill Family, a leading mental health and social services organization, announces the launch of Foothill Flourish, a new boutique private practice branch aimed at providing individualized mental wellness and coaching services with immediate availability and accessibility to premium care.

Situated in Pasadena, Foothill Flourish introduces a customized approach to mental wellness and coaching services, emphasizing results through highly trained, licensed therapists and is committed to offering exceptional therapy outcomes.

Foothill Flourish helps couples deepen their connection and build lasting, meaningful relationships. Foothill Flourish nurtures young minds and supports children's well-being, especially with the significant impact the past several years has had on our youth.

Recognizing the uniqueness of each journey, Foothill Flourish provides a safe sanctuary for discovering resilience to navigate challenges, finding untapped inner potential, and unleashing the ability to fully enjoy life. Flourish therapists specialize in comprehensive and holistic support for individuals, families, teens, and children, ensuring lasting results.

Foothill Flourish provides both virtual and in-person options, giving individuals the flexibility to schedule sessions that align with their lifestyle – whether they prefer the serene ambiance of the Pasadena location or the comfort of their own space.

Visit foothillflourish.com or call (626) 993-3500 to discover more about our services, exceptional team, and how they can be the guide on your journey to a happier, more fulfilling life.

ABOUT FOOTHILL FLOURISH:

Foothill Flourish is the private practice branch of Foothill Family, offering confidential and personalized mental health services for individuals, couples, teens, children and families. With a team of dedicated, licensed therapists, Foothill Flourish is committed to fostering positive mental health outcomes and supporting individuals on their journey to overall well-being. To learn more about Foothill Flourish and the services offered, please visit www.foothillflourish.com.

ABOUT FOOTHILL FAMILY

Founded in 1926, Foothill Family provides a range of community-based mental health and social services. Foothill Family is committed to building stronger families and communities by promoting mental health, hope, and resilience. Through its leadership in supporting under-resourced communities in Southern California, the agency has earned a reputation for providing high-quality services. Programs include mental health and school-based services for children, a focus on early childhood development and parent education, youth and family services including child abuse prevention and treatment, domestic violence prevention and treatment, elder abuse prevention and treatment, and services for pregnant and parenting teens. For more information, please call (626) 993-3000 or visit www.foothillfamily.org.

Contact:

Patti Johnson

[email protected]

626-993-3097

SOURCE Foothill Flourish