Introducing Freight Nation: A Trucking Podcast from Truckstop

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop has announced the launch of Freight Nation: A Trucking Podcast. Each episode will dive into the rapidly evolving freight market to help carriers and brokers improve their business practices and learn ways to boost profitability.

Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer for Truckstop, hosts the podcast and interviews industry experts. He will draw from over 25 years of his leadership experience in transportation and logistics to share freight market insights, business trends, and emerging technologies to improve efficiency.

"I am thrilled to host Truckstop's new podcast, Freight Nation," said Hutto. "In each episode, we'll be revealing the driving forces behind thriving trucking businesses, epic stories from the road, and everything you need to know about freight logistics."

The inaugural guest, Henry Albert, is the owner and president of Albert Transport based in Laredo, Texas. Albert has nearly 35 years of experience in the trucking industry and has been running Albert Transportation for over 25 years. During that time, he has been involved in every aspect of the business, from driving trucks, maintaining equipment and scheduling shipments, to hiring drivers, participating in truck shows, and creating the company's sales and marketing strategies.

Albert discusses his trucking journey, how he achieved the 10 mile plus per gallon milestone, and how drivers and companies can change their operations to make that an achievable target.

Tune into our first episode here and subscribe to Freight Nation on Apple, Spotify, or find it on your favorite podcast platform.

About Truckstop
Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

