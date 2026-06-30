Introducing FreightWise Intelligence: A New Data Visualization and Smart BI Reporting Solution within FreightWise TMS

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightWise, a leader in managed transportation and Transportation Management System (TMS) technology, today announced the launch of FreightWise Intelligence, a new data visualization and business intelligence (BI) reporting solution designed to empower small and mid-sized shippers with enterprise-level insights.

FreightWise Intelligence integrates embedded reports and interactive dashboards directly within the TMS platform, transforming complex shipment data into simple, actionable insights that put shippers in control of their transportation operations.

Key features of FreightWise Intelligence include:

Ability to track multimodal transportation spend and volume trends across modes toggling between week-over-week, month-over-month, or year-over-year views.

Average cost per package metrics to detect cost surprises early and maintain better budget control.

Smart recommendations based on service type insights to understand volume by service type and opportunities to shift shipments from costly expedited services to more affordable ground options for immediate savings.

Surcharge monitoring and trend analysis across less-than-truckload (LTL) and parcel shipments.

"FreightWise Intelligence marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to equip SMB and mid-market shippers with best-in-class technology, " Chris Haarmeyer, Chief Technology Officer at FreightWise states. "By embedding intuitive BI and visualization tools directly into our TMS, we create a single source for users to review their shipping data and trends. Users can now easily identify cost-saving opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and make smarter, data-driven decisions."

In addition, FreightWise Intelligence offers smart recommendations that guide users toward optimization opportunities, helping to enhance efficiency, and controlling their multimodal transportation spend more effectively.

For more information about FreightWise Intelligence and how it can transform your shipping data into actionable business intelligence, visit https://www.freightwisellc.com/intelligence/.

About FreightWise

FreightWise is the leading provider of managed transportation and Transportation Management System (TMS) technology. With over $1 billion in annual freight under management, FreightWise provides a comprehensive solution including multi-modal carrier contracting, freight audit and payment, supply chain consulting, along with the Kuebix by FreightWise TMS platform. Kuebix by FreightWise is designed for SMB and midmarket shippers with an easy-to-use, intuitive platform across truckload, less-than-truckload, and parcel. With FreightWise technology, businesses have access to comprehensive tools and services to streamline operations and drive cost efficiencies.

SOURCE FreightWise