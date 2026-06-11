FreightWise Named 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Winner for Transport Management Solution of the Year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightWise is proud to announce it has been honored as the 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Winner for Transport Management Solution of the Year by Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform. This award recognizes FreightWise's ongoing innovation and leadership in delivering best-in-class transportation management solutions for small-to-midsize and midmarket shippers.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, celebrate excellence in technology across critical categories including Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Health, FinTech, CyberSecurity, and SupplyTech. Now in its tenth year, Tech Breakthrough recognizes companies that are shaping the future of technology with outstanding products and solutions.

"This award underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class technology through our Kuebix by FreightWise TMS platform, combined with comprehensive managed transportation solutions tailored to the unique needs of mid-market and SMB shippers," stated Chris Cochran, CEO of FreightWise. "We have seen firsthand the value of the FreightWise solution powered by Kuebix TMS for our customers. As we continue to move the needle with TMS technology and specifically AI capabilities, our focus remains simplifying complex transportation challenges and driving measurable growth and efficiency for our customers."

FreightWise manages over $1 billion in annual freight across its platforms and offers a full suite of services including multi-modal carrier contracting, freight audit and payment, and supply chain consulting. The Kuebix by FreightWise TMS platform is specifically designed to be intuitive and accessible, supporting truckload, less-than-truckload, and parcel shipments to help businesses streamline their operations and optimize costs.

To see the complete list of 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough winners click here.

For additional details about FreightWise and its industry-leading transportation management solutions, visit freightwisellc.com.

About FreightWise

FreightWise is the leading provider of managed transportation and Transportation Management System (TMS) technology. With over $1 billion in annual freight under management, FreightWise provides a comprehensive solution including multi-modal carrier contracting, freight audit and payment, supply chain consulting along with the Kuebix by FreightWise TMS platform. Kuebix by FreightWise is designed for SMB and midmarket shippers across foodservice, industrial manufacturing, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, technology, and wholesale, with an easy-to-use, intuitive platform across truckload, less-than-truckload, and parcel.

SOURCE FreightWise