Kuebix by FreightWise Named FedEx Compatible Community Tier Partner for 2026

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FreightWise

Jun 18, 2026, 09:30 ET

Kuebix TMS recognized for seamless connectivity to FedEx for parcel shipping and rating technology.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightWise is proud to announce that Kuebix by FreightWise has been recognized as a FedEx Compatible Community Tier partner for 2026. This certification reflects Kuebix's excellence within the transportation management category, underscoring its commitment to delivering seamless, multi-carrier solutions that help businesses of all sizes simplify shipping and optimize logistics.

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Kuebix by FreightWise Logo
Kuebix by FreightWise Logo

FedEx Compatible Community Tier partners are carefully evaluated and placed into tiers based on their performance, customer service, and the FedEx services they provide to mutual customers. These solutions cover everything from parcel to freight shipping and from domestic to international services, designed to address unique business needs while providing top-tier reliability and efficiency. Kuebix TMS features FedEx integrations providing customers with seamless access to book parcel and other FedEx shipping services directly within the technology platform they already use to manage their freight.

"Kuebix TMS being recognized as a FedEx Compatible Community Tier partner ensures our users have the ability to easily and seamlessly connect with carriers. Along with our other carrier APIs, our team is focused on ensuring Kuebix maintains its flexible integration capabilities, whether to a carrier, ERP, WMS, or other technology," said Cody Hazelwood, Executive Vice President of Engineering. "We are excited to continue evolving Kuebix TMS as a scalable, intuitive platform that not only streamlines shipping but also empowers businesses to grow."

To see the complete list of FedEx Compatible Community Tier partners click here.

About FreightWise
FreightWise is the leading provider of managed transportation and Transportation Management System (TMS) technology. With over $1 billion in annual freight under management, FreightWise provides a comprehensive solution including multi-modal carrier contracting, freight audit and payment, supply chain consulting along with the Kuebix by FreightWise TMS platform. Kuebix by FreightWise is designed for SMB and midmarket shippers with an easy-to-use, intuitive platform across truckload, less-than-truckload, and parcel. With FreightWise technology, businesses have access to comprehensive tools and services to streamline operations and drive cost efficiencies.

For more information about FreightWise and their industry-leading transportation management solutions, visit freightwisellc.com

SOURCE FreightWise

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