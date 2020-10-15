INTRODUCING FRESH -- THE WORLD'S FIRST AND ONLY, 7- SECOND PROFESSIONAL FLOSSING SYSTEM CLINICALLY SHOWN TO REDUCE GUM DISEASE IN JUST 15 DAYS

FRESH arrives at a time when people want to maintain good oral health habits but aren't always able to go to their dentist for their annual visit due to COVID restrictions. Dentists and public-health experts are concerned that Americans are putting off routine visits, which can compound health issues in the months or years to come. This medical breakthrough uses a custom fit mouthpiece with 64 perfectly positioned flossing jets to achieve an effective and comfortable 360° cleaning in only seven seconds. FRESH is simple to use, provides consistent deep cleaning and utilizes a specially designed exit port that eliminates the messy water spraying that plagues traditional water flossers.

"In my 35 years as a dental hygienist, I can confirm that – despite a person's best efforts – they are often not cleaning their teeth or gums well enough to prevent the onset of cavities and gum disease," said JoAnn Gurenlian, RDH, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer at FRESH and former President of the American Dental Hygienists' Association and the International Federation of Dental Hygienists. "Good oral health is a passion of mine and I am delighted that FRESH will be available for consumers who are looking to significantly improve their oral health. I've never seen a system that someone can use from home that is as easy, effective or fast as FRESH."

Research shows that approximately 91% of adults in the US have tooth decay1 and 47% of adults have chronic gum disease,2 despite consistent brushing habits. FRESH is the first product of its kind to use advanced digital scanning and 3D printing technology to create a completely custom fit mouthpiece that cleans the areas your toothbrushes and traditional floss can't reach. No other flosser does this.

"Our mission from the start has been to eliminate oral diseases which are the most common chronic diseases in the world," said Mike Hanuschik, founder and CEO FRESH. "We know that brushing alone is just not enough to prevent gum disease and cavities. Our goal in developing FRESH is to deliver the first oral care system that makes it incredibly easy and enjoyable to deep clean between your teeth and gums in just seven seconds so you'll never have to lie to your dentist again. We're extremely excited to see the impact this new platform will have on oral health."

A large body of scientific evidence demonstrates a link between oral health, inflammation and other serious health conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, stroke, Alzheimer's and respiratory disease.3,2 Bacteria linked to gum disease can enter the bloodstream and affect other parts of the body. And while 98% of adults report brushing their teeth daily, less than 30% floss.4 Brushing is clearly not enough. Flossing helps prevent bad breath, tooth decay, gum disease and the loss of your teeth.

The new FRESH professional flossing system includes:

A custom-fitting to create a digital impression of your teeth

A personalized mouthpiece with 64 targeted flossing jets

An elegant base system with polished stainless trim

10 water flow settings for maximum comfort

3-month supply of FRESH Pro Rinse

45-day money back guarantee

The new FRESH Pro Flosser will be available for $399.99 which can be secured with a fully refundable $99 down payment during an exclusive and limited pre-order event starting today at www.freshhealth.com .

About FRESH

FRESH is the world's first and only custom fit, fully-automated pro flosser that deep cleans between the teeth and below the gumline in just 7 seconds. FRESH is the most advanced flossing system ever created and has been clinically shown to reduce gum disease in just 15 days. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the team of world-class engineers, clinicians and designers at FRESH were brought together to develop an innovative, first-of-its-kind oral care system that supports the company's mission of eliminating oral diseases worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.freshhealth.com

