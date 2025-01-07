Introducing FullTerra, a Nationwide Family of Leading Design-build Companies for Specialized Environmental Mitigation Services

The first national platform for complex VOC, vapor, radon, and methane mitigation needs from design-to-build-to-monitoring formed through the combination of five industry-leading companies

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Working Capital (AWC) and Delos Capital are pleased to announce the creation of FullTerra , a nationwide family of leading brands in specialized environmental mitigation services. FullTerra provides national design-to-build-to-monitoring solutions for clients that unlock development possibilities for the built environment and create safer spaces to live and work.

FullTerra's team of talented engineers, geologists, installers and inspectors have designed and installed more than 100 million square feet of barrier solutions in over 40 states marrying local regulatory knowledge with nationwide installation capabilities.

"FullTerra leverages the collective expertise and combined depth of our personnel with the strength of our national platform to deliver unparalleled solutions," said Brian Kramer, FullTerra's CEO. "Our commitment to excellence and quality ensures the best possible outcomes for our clients, driving innovation and growth in environmental mitigation."

Local Approach, National Reach

The FullTerra family of brands includes Advanced Construction Technologies (ACT), Applied GeoKinetics, Elite Radon Team, Clean Vapor, and Midwest Barrier Solutions. Each brings unique strengths, expertise, and a strong regional reputation.

"While each company is a leader in its own right, whether it be existing or new building mitigation, across commercial, residential, industrial, or other end markets, combining these leading companies under the FullTerra platform ensures every company and every client benefits from its national capabilities," said Jason Rosenthal, Partner at AWC. "Delos and AWC are thrilled to support the entire FullTerra team as they continue to expand into new markets and services."

Each company will continue to operate under its own name but benefit from the full suite of resources FullTerra provides. This structure maintains customer relationships, local touch, and knowledge of individual regulatory environments while allowing national collaboration, providing the best possible experience for the end customer.

About American Working Capital

AWC provides capital to address ownership transition and growth needs in privately held middle market companies. The partnership is owned and managed by a group of experienced financial and management professionals with extensive experience working with privately held businesses, their owners and management teams.

About Delos Capital

Delos is a private equity fund that partners with strong management teams and strategic owners to invest in high-quality lower middle-market companies. Over the past 15 years, the Delos team has invested in more than 40 companies operating in a variety of sectors. For more information, please contact:

