Introducing Fundamental Raisers: Your turn-key solution to capital raising

11 Jan, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Fundamental, a cutting-edge capital raising educational program brought to you by the founders of Rise48 Equity. Specializing in teaching others how to achieve financial freedom by creating passive income and building generational wealth through investments.

Fundamental transcends traditional capital raising approaches, providing you with every tool, skill, and strategy that you need to thrive.

The team is dedicated to providing comprehensive education and resources, with topics that explain how to build your brand through marketing, walk you through underwriting models, and review legal compliance topics.

Fundamental aims to foster a community of informed and ambitious capital raising professionals who are driving innovation and growth in the industry, allowing them to run their capital raising business remotely from anywhere in the world.

Fundamental offers two distinctive programs: Fundamental & Founders Club, both coming with exclusive services & resources to cover the foundations of capital raising.

By becoming a member, you will get full access to hours of strategic capital raising video content, an exclusive slack community, capital raising templates, resources to develop a pool of investors, building a pipeline of investors, how to develop and grow your brand, SEC compliance information, biweekly mastermind calls, standard operating procedures, and more.

Rise48's team, who founded Fundamental, has worked with several successful fund managers, one being the Founder of WB Capital, Brian Bowers. Bowers, when asked about working with the team, said, "I worked with Zach, Bikran, and the team on my very first deal to raise capital as a fund manager, and I've now done over 15+ deals with them. We started with no experience a couple of years ago and now have raised over $12M+ from investors. These guys are experts in the field who have personally helped me with different marketing and capital raising strategies that have helped my company explode."

Ready to embark on your journey to financial freedom and build passive income? Join Fundamental and we'll give you all the tools you need to revolutionize the way you approach capital raising altogether.

Contact:
Corporate Headquarters
Fundamental Raisers
Phone: (602) 828-3594
Company Website: www.fundamentalraisers.com

SOURCE Fundamental

