Introducing Futuri Content Automation: Newsrooms Cut Production Time 80% and Cost 15%+ Annually

Futuri Content Automation is a new production platform that helps broadcast newsrooms cover more stories, publish to every platform, and triple digital output without adding headcount.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri, the leader in AI-powered media technology, has announced Futuri Content Automation, a production platform built to help broadcasters and digital publishers cover more stories and publish more content every hour without adding headcount.

Stations in the early access program have cut production time by 80%, increased digital content output by 300%, and are saving more than 15% on news and digital content production costs.

Meet Content Automation Speed Speed

Futuri Content Automation takes raw inputs, including press conferences, briefings, press releases, and live event footage, and produces publish-ready articles, video clips, social posts, and branded graphics in minutes.

"Newsrooms are being asked to produce more content than ever with fewer people," said Chris Huneke, Vice President of Product at Futuri. "Futuri Content Automation gives them a way to meet that demand responsibly, freeing journalists from repetitive production work so they can focus on reporting. That same problem: more content, more platforms, flat resources, is one every content producer faces today, from sports organizations to creators to corporate and marketing teams. We built Content Automation to solve it for all of them."

To see a live demo or book a strategy session, visit Futurimedia.com/Contact.

Early Access Program Results

Metric Result Production Time Reduction 80 % Digital Content Output Increase 300 % Annual Savings per Station 15%+ Press Conference to Published Clip 6 minutes Supported Video Formats 3 (16:9, 9:16, 1:1)

How Does Futuri Content Automation Work?

Futuri Content Automation handles the production steps that consume the most staff time, transforming raw inputs into multi-platform-ready content in minutes.

What types of content can it process?

Press conferences and live event footage

Aired newscasts and long-form video

Press releases

Video news packages

Raw field footage and reporter interviews

Live video streams

What outputs does it generate?

First drafts of produced news packages

Reversioned videos for every resolution and platform, including OTT

Auto-edited Video clips with burned-in captions and branded overlays

Publish-ready web articles with SEO metadata and AI images

Social posts formatted and sized for each platform

Podcast episodes auto-generated from newscast segments

Broadcast-ready teases and metadata for every story

How long does processing take?

Six-minute turnarounds from press conference to publishable clip. A 45-minute press conference that traditionally takes 2 hours and 15 minutes to process has the most viral and information-focused clips ready in 6 minutes.

How does it handle different platforms?

Every video asset is automatically reversioned for horizontal (16:9), vertical (9:16), and square (1:1) outputs, with captions, branded overlays, and metadata included. No manual resizing required. One 30-minute newscast becomes 15 YouTube clips, 15 TikTok videos, and 15 Instagram posts, all generated automatically.

Enterprise Integration

Futuri Content Automation plugs directly into existing newsroom infrastructure, including ENPS, iNews, WordPress VIP, and other major CMS platforms. Stations in the early access program report extraordinary time savings from automatic integration with CMS, requiring little-to-no training for newsroom team members.

Role-based review and approval workflows give editors and news directors control over what goes live, ensuring editorial standards stay intact.

A New Opportunity for Partners Who Support Content Producers

Content Automation is also available as a reseller offering. Agencies, platforms, integrators, and any company that already supports content producers can add Content Automation to their suite, giving clients a turnkey way to scale output while opening a new, recurring revenue line for the partner.

"Every company that serves content producers is looking for ways to deliver more value," added Huneke. "Content Automation lets our partners offer their clients a production capability that used to require a full team, and make it part of what they already sell."

Partners interested in reselling Content Automation can learn more at https://futurimedia.com/contact.

More Impressions, More Stories in Less Time

There is more pressure than ever to cover large news markets more efficiently. In newsrooms, where every story requires reformatting, captioning, metadata tagging, and multi-platform distribution, that burden is higher.

Ready to see what your newsroom could do with 80% of its production time back? Request a live demo at Futurimedia.com/Contact.

About Futuri

Automate the Grind. Elevate the Genius.

About Futuri

Futuri is a global leader in AI technology for sales enablement, data enablement, and content automation. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Futuri is trusted by 7,000+ companies across 22 countries. Key solutions include TopLine sales intelligence for B2B enterprise sales teams, TopicPulse real-time content trends, Content Automation, AudioAI, SpotOn for commercial production, and POST podcast automation. More at FuturiMedia.com.

Media Contact: [Fulani Clarke] [[email protected]] [(877) 221-7979]

SOURCE Futuri Media