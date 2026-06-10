Futuri Launches TopLine Enterprise: The Revenue Intelligence Platform That Turns One Sales Rep Into Five.

TopLine Enterprise helps sales teams discover new opportunities 24/7, close bigger deals faster, and prove revenue impact. TopLine turns your data into signed deals and turns one rep into five by automating 18 hours of weekly admin work and delivering scored, ranked prospects daily. Early adopters achieved 11x ROI, 34% revenue growth in 90 days, 2.1x pipeline expansion.

TopLine Enterprise streamlines research, outreach, creative, and attribution tools into one easy-to-use workflow. Post this Sell Smarter with Futuri TopLine Speed Speed View PDF TopLine Enterprise One Sheet TopLine logo in black

AUSTIN, Texas, Jun 10, 2026 Futuri has announced the launch of TopLine Enterprise, the full-cycle revenue intelligence platform built for enterprise organizations. The platform launches following a successful beta with one of the largest media companies in the U.S., where it now powers prospecting, pipeline management, and proposal generation across the seller workflow.

TopLine Enterprise replaces a range of disconnected tools sales teams juggle today for research, outreach, creative, and attribution with one unified workflow powered by your data, not generic AI output.

Why Are Sales Teams Underperforming Despite Strong Talent?



Sales teams aren't short on talent. They're drowning in administrative CRM work and tools that don't talk to each other. More than 70% of seller time goes to prospects who won't buy this quarter. Account executives lose an estimated 18 hours per week to admin: building prospect lists, drafting outreach from scratch, assembling decks, and scrambling across platforms for campaign proof. In the time it takes a 10-person team to handle administrative tasks, Futuri estimates that $453K in revenue is lost each month.

TopLine Enterprise was built to close that gap.

Early adopters are already seeing the results:

11x ROI

+34% revenue growth in 90 days

2.1x pipeline growth in a single quarter

$2.4M in new business over six months

Deals closing 50-70% faster

AEs reclaim 14 hours of those 18 hours weekly

Metric Result Timeframe Revenue Growth +34 % 90 days Pipeline Expansion 2.1x Single quarter New Business $2.4M 6 months Deal Cycle Reduction 50-70% faster Ongoing

"TopLine Enterprise is your sales team's pit crew," said Daniel Anstandig, Chief Executive Officer at Futuri. "It automates all seven stages of the revenue cycle and closes the gap between the data companies sit on and the deals they book. Reps stop doing admin work and start closing. One rep with TopLine outperforms five without it."

How Does TopLine Integrate with Existing Sales Tools?

The platform features a proprietary data lake built for each client. It integrates 25+ sources, including first-party CRM data, licensed intelligence, Futuri's proprietary signals, and over 100 million contact records. It integrates with Salesforce and HubSpot through bidirectional CRM sync, so teams work within the systems they already use. Your data stays your data, and never trains anyone else's model. Nothing auto-sends. Every outreach, proposal, and account plan is drafted by TopLine and approved by a human before it goes out.

Who Benefits from TopLine Enterprise?

TopLine sellers get scored, ranked prospects every morning, plus broadcast-ready creative they can present live. Sales managers get standardized workflows across reps and markets, with new hires reaching productivity in days, not months. Revenue executives get full pipeline visibility, attribution, and a platform that already influences over $1 billion in revenue across 7000+ brands in 22 countries.

The revenue race is already on. Your team shouldn't run it alone.

Schedule a demo & see how a TopLine Enterprise pit crew will boost your revenue: https://futuri.ai/products/topline/.

About Futuri

Futuri is a global leader in AI technology for sales enablement, data enablement, and content automation. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Futuri is trusted by 7,000+ companies across 22 countries. Key solutions include TopLine sales intelligence for some of the largest and most complex sales organizations in the country, TopicPulse for real-time content trends, Content Automation, AudioAI, SpotOn for commercial production, and POST podcast automation. More at Futuri.ai.

Media Contact: Fulani Clarke, [email protected], 877-221-7979 ext 155

SOURCE Futuri Media