Futuri's TopicPulse Now Lets Media Teams Publish More Video

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Instant Video Capabilities Turn Existing Audio, Scripts, and Articles Into Branded, Platform-Ready Content in Minutes.

For media teams running leaner than ever, the bottleneck is rarely ideas. It's production. Futuri today announced a major expansion of Instant Video capabilities within its TopicPulse platform , giving broadcasters and publishers the ability to turn content they already have into publish-ready video for any platform, faster than ever before.

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The new capabilities address a tension that has become defining for media teams: content demand across digital and social platforms has increased fivefold (Adobe/Advanis Content Demand Survey, 2025), while U.S. newsroom employment has declined by more than 26% over the past decade (Pew Research Center, 2021). The teams expected to do more have never been smaller, and these new capabilities are a direct response to that reality.

"These new Instant Video capabilities mean a producer can take an audio clip from this morning's broadcast and have a fully produced, branded video ready to publish in minutes," said Craig Hahn, VP of Fusion Products, Futuri. "Especially as media teams are getting smaller, that's the kind of leverage that changes what's possible."

These enhancements build on Futuri's mission to transform how media teams produce content by removing the production friction that slows teams down. Futuri currently powers more than 7,000 brands across 22 countries, and TopicPulse carries an 88% accuracy rate in predicting the next big story before it peaks, based on Futuri internal performance data.

What Teams Can Now Do

Repurpose any content format, not just trending stories. Producers can now generate an original video directly from an audio clip, a written script, or a published article. Content that previously lived in one format can now reach audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms without additional production resources.

Publish video that looks as good as it sounds . New polished transition effects give Instant Video a broadcast-quality finish, helping content stand out in feeds crowded with competitors without requiring post-production expertise or additional headcount.

Stop losing the audience that watches on mute . Dynamic Captions now offer full customization, including graphics, text boxes, font size, and text placement, so teams can match their station's brand and ensure every video is accessible to viewers who scroll without sound. Captioned video consistently outperforms uncaptioned content across social platforms.

Reach Spanish-speaking audiences without a separate workflow. When creating a video from an article, teams can now automatically translate content into Spanish, producing localized, ready-to-publish video for one of the fastest-growing audience segments in local media. No separate translation process. No additional staff. One workflow, two languages.

TopicPulse Instant Video was designed with the pressures of today's newsroom and content team in mind. With staffing lean and platform expectations high, the ability to move quickly without sacrificing quality or brand consistency has become a competitive necessity.

These new features extend that capability, giving producers, journalists, and digital teams the tools to repurpose more content, reach more audiences, and deliver more value to advertisers and sponsors.

The new TopicPulse Instant Video features are available now to TopicPulse clients. To request a demo or learn more, visit FuturiMedia.com/ContactUs .

Media Contact: For more information: Visit : https://futurimedia.com/products/topicpulse/#topicpulse-instant-video, Contact Craig Hahn | [email protected] | (216) 278-7881

About Futuri

Futuri is a global leader in AI solutions that drive audience and revenue growth for broadcasters, digital publishers, and content creators. Founded in 2009, Austin-based Futuri is trusted by thousands of media organizations worldwide. Key solutions include TopLine, a sales intelligence system designed to enhance local advertising sales and expedite the sales cycle; TopicPulse, an AI-powered story discovery and content system that provides real-time insights and predictions about trending topics; AudioAI, a cutting-edge system that enables broadcasters to create AI-powered hosts, streamline commercial production, and automate podcast creation; and POST, a system that automatically converts broadcasts into podcasts. More information is available at www.FuturiMedia.com.

SOURCE Futuri Media