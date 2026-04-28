Introducing GateDrop: New Energy Gummies Are Changing How You Get Your Lift

Clean, Flexible, No Can Required. Fast-Growing Brand Now Available Nationwide

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GateDrop, a new energy gummy brand inspired by action sports, has officially launched and is now available nationwide at getgatedrop.com, with in-store availability expanding rapidly. Built for motion, GateDrop offers a cleaner, easier to carry, and more flexible alternative to traditional energy drinks.

GateDrop energy gummies were made to challenge energy drinks. Created with all-natural caffeine from green, unroasted coffee beans, GateDrop energy gummies deliver clean, precisely dosed energy – 25 mg of caffeine per gummy, plus added vitamins – in convenient packaging and great-tasting flavors like Mixed Berry. GateDrop energy gummies don't freeze, require no refrigeration, and carry a two-year shelf life, making them as practical as they are portable. They fit in a pocket, a gym bag, a jacket, or a backpack. They’re ready to go on all of life’s adventures.

GateDrop was created by childhood friends Tim Near and Kyle Tyrrell, who grew up riding motocross together and set out to build a simpler, more modern way to get energy. Channeling their passion and commitment, they have brought together an experienced team to help bring their concept to life.

The brand is based on the idea of the "gate drop moment," or the charged instant before everything begins. While it comes from motocross, it represents a universal feeling of focus, anticipation, and adrenaline that shows up anytime someone is about to step into a moment that matters.

As the global energy category continues to grow, expected to surpass $130 billion by 2030, more people are looking for simpler, more convenient ways to get energy throughout the day, and GateDrop is ready to challenge the traditional energy drink format.

Clean energy, precisely dosed

Made with all-natural caffeine from green, unroasted coffee beans, GateDrop energy gummies deliver clean, precisely dosed energy – 25 mg of caffeine per gummy, plus added vitamins – in convenient packaging and great-tasting flavors like Mixed Berry. Vegan and gluten-free, with just 35 calories and 8g of sugar per 4-gummy pack, they offer a lighter, better-for-you alternative to traditional energy drinks. GateDrop gummies don't freeze, require no refrigeration, and carry a two-year shelf life, making them as practical as they are portable. They fit in a pocket, a gym bag, a jacket, or a backpack.

"Energy doesn't have to be all or nothing; it can be flexible. GateDrop lets you choose your dose for whatever you're dropping into next," said Near, GateDrop Co-Founder and CEO. "That idea shaped who this brand is built for. It's anyone who needs energy ready for any moment, from athletes and gym-goers to busy professionals, parents, and anyone looking for a more convenient alternative to coffee or energy drinks. Instead of needing to carry and finish a full can or cup, you can choose the exact dose you need, when you want it, in a format that you can take with you."

Founded by racers, built for everyone

GateDrop Founders Near and Tyrrell grew up riding motocross tracks and trails, and doing anything else that kept them moving. Near brings a family background in food science that shaped the brand's focus on precise formulation and clean ingredients. Together, the co-founders spent more than two years creating a great-tasting, clean energy gummy built for everyday use.

They have assembled a leadership team with experience across some of the world's most recognized consumer brands, including Red Bull, MTN DEW, Vitaminwater, Clif Bar, Timberland, and SharkNinja. Chief Marketing Officer Frank Hwang, a New Hampshire native and lifelong outdoor enthusiast, leads marketing and growth strategy.

Athlete partnerships across motorsports and action sports

GateDrop is kicking off its athlete partnership program Team GateDrop with action sports athletes such as Rachel Van Diepen, Christina Muccio, and Carter Biese. The partnerships reflect the brand's roots in this culture and connection to athletes who embody the GateDrop mindset.

"Our Team GateDrop athletes are people who are already living the kind of lifestyle GateDrop was built for," said Hwang, Chief Marketing Officer of GateDrop. "They're training, traveling, balancing a lot, and they need energy that's easy, portable, and flexible. GateDrop has officially dropped and these athletes, and others like them, will help tell the story."

How to Purchase

GateDrop Energy Gummies are available nationwide at getgatedrop.com. New subscribers can take advantage of a limited-time launch offer: 55% off plus free shipping on their first subscription order. GateDrop is also rolling out to retail locations, including all Alltown Fresh stores.

About GateDrop

GateDrop is an energy gummy brand inspired by motorsports and built for motion. The brand was built to challenge traditional energy drinks. By delivering clean, precisely dosed caffeine in a convenient, portable gummy, GateDrop is positioning itself as a true challenger in one of the fastest-growing categories in consumer products.

Each gummy contains 25mg of all-natural caffeine sourced from green, unroasted coffee beans and is infused with functional vitamins. A pack of 4 gummies contains just 35 calories and 8g of sugar, offering a lighter alternative to energy drinks. The team identified an opportunity for energy that's cleaner, more flexible, and easier to carry.

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Michelle Diamandis

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SOURCE GateDrop