Introducing Generate Life Sciences™ - A First-Of-Its-Kind Company Focused On Helping Grow And Protect Healthy Families

Generate serves families from preconception to post-birth throughout the significant and highly personalized journey of building a family and protecting their children's health. Built upon the pillars of innovation, access, and connection, Generate has already helped grow and protect nearly 1 million families around the world.

Our legacy brands – CBR, California Cryobank, and Donor Egg Bank USA™ – are pioneering leaders in their respective fields and continue to set industry standards for innovation, scientific excellence, and customer focus. Generate is furthering the impact of this life sciences platform with the addition of advanced pediatric genetic testing, US distribution of reproductive medical devices and proprietary healthcare technology through the respective brands – ReadyGen™ (pediatric genetic screening powered by Sema4™), Kitazato USA™ (medical device distribution), and Donor Application™ (proprietary software for reproductive clinics).

"Our brands are leaders in each of their categories; as a life sciences platform, we are uniquely positioned to give clients access to the full range of expertise and services needed to create and support healthy families," said Richard Jennings, Chief Executive Officer. "Generate helps its clients realize their dreams of having a baby and provides access to scientific innovations in stem cells and genetic services that improve the lives of families around the world."

With the substantial growth in single parenting by choice and LGBTQ+ family building, as well as a trend towards having children later in life, Generate's reproductive health services have never been in higher demand. Similarly, advances in stem cell therapies and research into regenerative medicine have emphasized the importance and increased the awareness and interest in storing newborn stem cells with CBR.

"Generate Life Sciences is positioned to play an increasingly important role in protecting families as regenerative medicine and new genetic testing platforms open the door to the future of personalized medical treatments," said Jaime Shamonki, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "Uniting key elements of the family-building experience under Generate will give our clients peace of mind, convenient access, and exceptional support throughout this significant time in their lives. This organization has collectively helped create nearly 100,000 families and provides access to invaluable long-term health benefits to almost a million more. For us, Generate represents more than just good business; it is advancing scientific innovations that help the future of humanity."

"The journey to parenthood has evolved over the years, but the end goal is the same – people want to have children and they want to keep them safe and healthy. In the modern age, we have advanced the science and technology available to help individuals grow their families and be more proactive in planning for their future health," said Michael J. Levy, MD, IVF Director and Co-Founder, Shady Grove Fertility. "That is where Generate Life Sciences becomes a trusted partner for clients from pre-conception through post-birth. From donor egg and donor sperm to newborn stem cell services and genetic testing, Generate is there every step of the way. And the possibilities are endless."

"Generate Life Sciences made our dream of becoming parents a reality. From helping us choose our amazing California Cryobank sperm donor for our twin girls, to rushing a CBR cord blood collection kit for our son when my wife went into early labor, they have always gone above and beyond to help. We look to Generate as a trustworthy partner we can rely on for these very personal and private moments in our lives," said Sharon Kochlany & Vanessa Colimorio, customers of Generate.

Generate Life Sciences is a company of established, trustworthy brands founded and grown over 40 years by experts in reproductive medicine, newborn stem cell services, and genetics. Those brands include:

Newborn Stem Cell Services

CBR (Cord Blood Registry) : CBR has stored newborn stem cells (stem cells collected from cord blood and cord tissue) for almost 30 years.

World's largest private newborn stem cell bank

900,000 stem cell units stored

1992: Founded by Tom Moore

The first private cord blood bank in the United States

Reproductive Services

California Cryobank Donor Sperm Bank : California Cryobank is a pioneer and industry leader in donor sperm banking, offering the most rigorously screened donors, largest selection, and scientific expertise for more than 40 years.

World's largest frozen donor sperm bank

75,000 children born, 530 sperm donors on the catalog

1977: Founded by Dr. Charles Sims and Dr. Cappy Rothman

and Dr. One of the original frozen donor sperm banks

Donor Egg Bank USA: Donor Egg Bank is a true leader in its category, maintaining the highest clinical pregnancy rate in the industry, while growing the largest frozen donor egg program in the United States.

Largest frozen donor egg bank in the US

5,000 children born, +380 egg donors on the catalog

2011: Founded by Michael Levy , MD and Heidi Hayes

, MD and One of the first frozen donor egg banks in the US, and the first egg bank to successfully ship frozen eggs across the country

NW Cryobank : For over 30 years, NW Cryobank has been helping couples, single women, and the LGBTQ+ community create happy, healthy families.

Offers sperm donors for at-home insemination and assisted reproductive technology

Highly qualified staff, rigorous screening process of potential donors

Safe and secure storage

Genetic Services

ReadyGen : Powered by Sema4, ReadyGen is an innovative and advanced pediatric screening test that empowers parents to further protect their children by delivering clinically actionable and personalized health insights.

Medical Devices and Healthcare Technology

Kitazato USA : Kitazato USA by California Cryobank is the exclusive distributor of Kitazato products in the US, offering devices for human assisted reproductive medicine from the innovator of the Cryotop® Method vitrification technique.

After more than a decade on the market, the Cryotop Method has been applied in over 1,500,000 clinical cases in over 90 countries and 2,200 assisted reproduction centers.

Hundreds of scientific publications certify the Method's impressive results.

Cryotop vitrification has been proven to be the most effective method available for fertility preservation, offering the highest survival rates within the industry for both oocytes and embryos.

Donor Application : Proprietary software providing donor screening and recipient matching services on a HIPAA compliant platform.

In 1997, Donor application started as "FertilityNetwork.com," a referral service for fertility clinics in the US.

In 2006, DonorApplication.com was developed as a clear market leader in the field of third party reproductive software for fertility clinics.

About Generate Life Sciences

Generate Life Sciences (Generate) is a life sciences company helping to grow and protect families through reproductive, newborn stem cell, genetic screening, medical device, and healthcare technology services. We serve families from preconception to post-birth. Our brands - CBR (Cord Blood Registry), California Cryobank Donor Sperm Bank, Donor Egg Bank USA, NW Cryobank, ReadyGen, Kitazato USA, and Donor Application are pioneering leaders, helping to grow and protect nearly 1 million families. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Generate operates facilities in Tucson, New York, Boston, Palo Alto, and Rockville, MD. Generate is a portfolio company of GI Partners , a private investment firm based in San Francisco.

