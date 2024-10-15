Introducing Genesis, Thorogood's Most Innovative Work Boot in 132 Years

MERRILL, Wis., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorogood, a name synonymous with quality and durability for 132 years, announces the latest revolution in the world of footwear with the launch of the Genesis series, available now. This collection comprises five distinct styles catering to diverse needs. Thorogood's Genesis series marks a significant milestone in the brand's storied history, representing a fusion of form and function that sets a new standard for innovative footwear. "The work industry has seen a decline in Made in the USA footwear," says Ty Harris, National Sales Director at Thorogood. "With that in mind, we decided to develop the best boot in the industry from the ground up." Crafted with precision and care, each pair is a testament to Thorogood's commitment to excellence, embodying the brand's unwavering dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

Key Features of the Thorogood Genesis Series:

Made in the USA with USA and globally sourced components: Thorogood proudly continues its tradition of producing high-quality, American-made footwear, ensuring that every pair in the Genesis series meets the brand's exacting standards.

with and globally sourced components: Thorogood proudly continues its tradition of producing high-quality, American-made footwear, ensuring that every pair in the Genesis series meets the brand's exacting standards. Combination Last for Unparalleled Comfort and Stability: The Genesis series introduces a combination last (a footwear form the boot is built around), providing wearers with a snug heel fit combined with generous toe room. This innovative design ensures not only comfort but also stability in the forefoot.

Orthotic-Grade Insert: The Genesis series has a custom orthotic insert designed to prevent pain and fatigue. This insert includes Poron® in the forefoot for rebound, a TPU torsion bar for stability, Pedorthist-recommended arch support, a gel pad in the heel for landing compression, and a deep heel cup that secures the heel during movement.

Polyurethane Midsole Fused with Nitrile Rubber Outsole: Crafted for endurance, the polyurethane midsole is fused with a nitrile rubber outsole, providing traction and durability akin to modern, high-performance racing tires. This design ensures the footwear can withstand a variety of chemicals and high-heat situations, making it a reliable choice for professionals in demanding work environments.

Thorogood's Genesis series is not just a collection of footwear; it is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, comfort, and durability.

About Thorogood:

Founded in 1892, Thorogood has been a pioneer in crafting premium footwear for 132 years. With a rich history rooted in quality craftsmanship, Thorogood continues to be a trusted name for blue collar professionals seeking durable and reliable footwear.

