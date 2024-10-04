Introducing Gift Card Market: A Revolutionary Gift Card Platform Empowering Consumers to "Gift Local"

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Brett and Nicole Glass are proud to announce the launch of GIft Card Market (www.thegiftcardmarket.com), a groundbreaking platform designed to streamline the process of sending gift cards for over 5 million local restaurants, spas, and salons. Consumers can now send gift cards to their friends and family effortlessly via text or email.

GIft Card Market: A groundbreaking platform to streamline the process of sending gift cards 5 million+ local businesses. Post this https://www.thegiftcardmarket.com/ https://www.27global.com

Until now, consumers faced challenges finding gift cards for their favorite local businesses in one convenient location. The new Gift Card Market platform overcomes these obstacles by providing access to virtually all restaurants, spas, and salons in a community. It then enables gift cards for those businesses and offers the option to send via text directly to a known contact making the experience secure and meaningful.

By providing a marketplace of over 5 million local restaurants, spas, and salons, the Gift Card Market platform stands apart in allowing users to 'Gift Local'. The entire process—from selecting the gift card to sending it—is streamlined for ease of use, giving both consumers and businesses a powerful tool to drive local commerce.

"Consumers prefer to send gift cards for the amazing local restaurants that are the fabric of our communities," said Brett Glass, Founder and CEO of Gift Card Market. "They want a quick and easy way to deliver these gifts through a text message within an existing thread to their loved ones. This new "In the Moment" gifting capability allows consumers to instantly send a thank you, acknowledge special occasions, or treat a friend while simultaneously driving traffic to local businesses."

With multiple patents pending, this new technology represents a significant evolution from traditional gift card platforms, which often struggle to accommodate local choices. Gift Card Market has developed a dynamic, proprietary curation engine that customizes gift card options based on inputs from the purchaser.

Gift Card Industry

Gift cards are a popular choice for both consumers and businesses, offering flexibility and convenience. By focusing on local businesses, Gift Card Market taps into an under-served portion of the existing $190 billion market for gift cards, enabling consumers to easily support their favorite restaurants and spas while driving economic growth in their communities. With the launch of this platform, local gifting is well-positioned to participate in a market expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

With Gift Card Market, the Glasses are leading the charge in FinTech, empowering consumers to invest directly in their communities. Nicole Glass, President of Gift Card Market stated, "Consumers equate food with love, and sending someone you care about to a beloved local gem holds more significance than a typical gift card."

What's Next

Looking ahead, Gift Card Market has an ambitious roadmap of innovation designed to further support local businesses and enhance user experience.

Technology Partner

Supporting the technological backbone of The Gift Card Market is 27Global , a respected technology consulting firm with a proven track record of building scalable and reliable platforms. Their expertise ensures that The Gift Card Market delivers a seamless experience for both users and businesses, powered by the AWS cloud.

Launch Event

The Gift Card Market and 27Global will be attending the Retail Gift Card Association's 2024 Forum October 7 - 9 in San Diego. The product and teams will be available to demonstrate and discuss the platform.

About The Gift Card Market



The Gift Card Market is a pioneering digital gift and SaaS platform dedicated to supporting local businesses by offering consumers an easy and efficient way to purchase and share gift cards for their favorite restaurants and spas. Founded by Brett and Nicole Glass, The company is on a mission to empower communities by encouraging consumers to "Gift Local" and invest in small businesses.

About 27Global



27Global is a leading technology consulting firm, specializing in custom software, data, and cloud solutions. With a deep understanding of the FinTech landscape , 27Global partnered with The Gift Card Market to bring their vision to life, ensuring a smooth and innovative experience for all users. 27Global is an AWS Advanced Partner with deep experience in all major cloud providers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Marney, Client Service Directort

[email protected]

SOURCE 27Global LLC; Gift Card Market